Photo Report | Hamilton SX | 250 Class

By Billy Rainford

The final round of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour Supercross Series took place at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton this past Saturday night.

Here’s a closer look at how the 250 racing went down.

The night started out with the pit party/autograph signing up in the concourse. That’s Phil Nicoletti getting ready to make $100K.

Quinn Amyotte’s night didn’t go great but he was popular during the autographs.

Same can be said about Shawn Maffenbeier, unfortunately. Heal up, Maff.

Westen Wrozyna, Michael Fowler, and Mitch Amyotte.

Dylan Wright headed into another great night.

Jack Wright would have his moments in Hamilton.

Marco Cannella back from his horrible bout with poison ivy.

Larry Enticer still going strong.

Luke Renzland hamming it up for us.

Colton Facciotti’s Pro racing days may be behind him, but we haven’t seen the last of him.

Opening Ceremonies were next.

Classic Tyler Medaglia intro wheelie. He went past 12 o’clock on this one but the rear fender scraping the dirt got hidden from my view.

Cade Clason came out in a McConkey 739 jersey. (This is a video screen grab)

Colton got introduced to the crowd last.

It was a pretty cool chance for everyone to pay tribute to the 6-time Canadian MX champion.

He didn’t have a single mechanical DNF since working with Kyle Ward, but I thought he may get his first as he kept his CR450 bouncing off the rev limiter longer than anyone thought he would!

250 Class

#146 Tyler Gibbs has a ton of potential but this wasn’t his day, and he wasn’t in the main.

#562 Jamie Powell is coming up through the MX101 program but didn’t make it into the main.

#71 Duncan MacLeod earlier in the day. He came up a bit short and didn’t make it into the main.

#179 Cameron Wrozyna is another young rider to watch, but he couldn’t quite put himself into the main.

#60 Quinn Amyotte won the LCQ to head to the main, but he had some trouble and pushed his bike off the track, rounding out the field in 15th.

#41 Jack Wright is overdue for a great night! He hit the ground while up in 2nd in the LCQ but fell out of a transfer spot. However, #47 Michael Fowler crashed in the final corner and Jack made it thru.

Sorry, Jack, but I caught your fall. He finished 14th in the main.

#40 Guillaume St Cyr got caught up in the start of the main when his teammate #221 Mathias Jorgensen high-sided off #164 Dakota Alix’s rear wheel, taking Guillaume down. He regrouped and took 13th.

I don’t know anything about #248 Travis Delnicki, but he raced both classes and took 12th in the 250 main. We’ll take care of this as soon as we can!

One of the best parts of the day had to be when #11 Davey Fraser turned back the clocks and pulled the holeshot in his heat race. He led for a few laps, making the main, where he finished 11th.

#97 was the only DaSilva in Hamilton. Christopher looked good and cracked the top 10 in the main.

I showed his first turn crash in the video recap we posted yesterday. #221 Mathias Jorgensen clipped the rear wheel of Dakota Alix and went down. He picked himself up and charged to 9th place by the flag.

I didn’t really talk to #48 Westen Wrozyna this week. I know certain riders were pretty close with Jeff and I think I subconsciously avoided them. Anyway, Westen put in a very solid season and took 8th in the main.

#46 Marco Cannella got off to a rough start in the main and had to work his way through the pack to get 7th.

#14 Tanner Ward looks completely at home on a SX track. He was good all day (although he had a couple moments!) and took 6th.

Here’s one now! That’s him jumping back onto the track after getting passed by Dylan Wright.

#164 Dakota Alix is always a great addition to our races. He was up in the mix and finished 5th in the main.

#471 Logan Karnow got the holeshot in the main and had some great battles, finishing just off the podium in 4th.

#5 Tyler Medaglia would probably like to have the main over again, after a rock in a berm held him back. He still finished on the podium in 3rd place.

#94 Luke Renzland applied pressure for the win but settled for 2nd on the night. He knew the math and took the SX title.

#19 Dylan Wright capped off his amazing season with another win. He was 2nd in the SX championship and won the $10K Rockstar Triple Crown money.

250 podium: Dylan Wright, Luke Renzland, Tyler Medaglia.

Royal Distributing FXR MX101 Yamaha team photo.

Tyler Medaglia gives a lucky fan a souvenir.

The 2019 250 SX Champ, Luke Renzland.