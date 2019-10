Photo Report | Hamilton SX | 450 Class

Photo Report | Hamilton SX | 450 Class

By Billy Rainford

Sorry this 450 report is so late. I managed to lock the entire site up when I “fixed” it the other day.

Anyway, it’s the final round of Pro racing in Canada for the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour, so we can’t let this one slip past us!

Here’s a closer look at the 450 racing from FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, last Saturday night.

450 Class

We’re starting with a photo of Shawn Maffenbeier. Unfortunately, he crashed on the first lap of his heat race and damaged his left knee, causing a red flag restart.

He’s back at home in Kamloops and will be rehabbing his injured leg for a while.

American rider #328 Talan Hansen just loves to race. He shows up everywhere! He didn’t make the 450 main but he always goes for it.

#87 Donald Turner had a busy night cheering his daughters on in the amateur racing. He didn’t make it into the main either, but it was great to see the family lining up.

It’s great to see #197 Ty Shemko back in action. He won the LCQ to make the main and rounded out the field in 15th.

Another guy back in action was #136 Derek Hamm. He decided pretty late to head to Hamilton and finished 14th.

#73 Dario Zecca is a teacher by trade and was in a good pack in the main, finishing in 13th.

#248 Travis Delnicki raced both mains and took 12th in both of them. I need to learn more about this guy.

#74 Ryan Derry is an Engineer and just loves to hit the races with his dad, Peter Derry. Ryan finished 11th.

#47 Michael Fowler tried to qualify for both classes too. He made it in the 450 class on his outdoor suspension. He was 10th.

#28 Eric Jeffery was on fire off the starts! He looked good out there and finished 9th.

#675 Kyle Dillin likes to show up and race in Canada. He’s got some speed and was in a good pack of riders the entire main, taking 8th at the flag.

It was also great to see #384 Jeremy Pronovost and his dad back at the races. Jeremy looked like Darth Vader out there and was in a good battle with Dillin and #80 Sam Gaynor, taking 7th.

#80 Sam Gaynor took a solid 6th in the main and was rewarded with ‘Rookie of the Year’ honours at the banquet the following day.

#519 Josh Cartwright lost touch with the leaders early and had to work hard to reel everyone in again. He had good speed and finished 5th.

#12 Cade Clason is getting really comfortable on his new ride and had a nice battle with #2 Matt Goerke earlier in the evening. He finished 4th in the main and will now turn his attention to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

It would have taken a miracle for #1 Cole Thompson to have wrestled the Triple Crown money from Phil Nicoletti at the final round, but that didn’t stop him from trying to win the main. Unfortunately, he went down a couple times and lost touch with the lead 2. He put in some blistering laps and caught back up, taking a pretty close 3rd at the flag.

#54 Phil Nicoletti knew the score heading into this one and wasn’t about to do anything to jeopardize his claim to the $100K. He took a smooth 2nd in the main and wrapped up the SX series and Triple Crown title.

I think everyone, even his competitors, were happy to see #2 Matt Goerke end the season on a high note with a win. He’ll be back next year and will have this win to motivate him.

450 podium: Mat Goerke, Phil Nicoletti, Cole Thompson.

Drinks were on Phil Saturday night.