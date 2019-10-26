Photo Report | Hamilton SX | The Amateurs
By Billy Rainford
Getting the chance to race at a big
Supercross event as an amateur is something anyone who’s ever done it remembers forever.
Not everyone we watched Saturday night at the
FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, last week will turn Pro. That’s a fact. So, when you get the chance to line up in front of a crowd at one of these things, you jump on it!
I got the chance to do it at the Pontiac Supercross (a long time ago!) and I speak from experience. Actually, the thing I remember most about that night was my “mechanic” showing me a pit board that read, “
Tuck your shirt in!” Great help, but that’s another story…
Anyway, I’m behind in my reporting from the final round of the
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour SX last week, so let’s get to the amateur action.
There were only a few classes, so here’s a look at the racing.
Pee Wee (4-6)
Pee Wee (4-6) “blasts” off the line!
#610 Wyatt Gibson had his moments, but he got to the finish line in 12th.
Hey, #876 Zaidan Wright, eyes front! Zaidan crossed the line in 10th.
#9 Chandler Powell maneuvering through the whoops that looked like mountains on his PW. He was 9th.
Every lap was a rodeo on these little things! #3 Zander McLean was 7th.
#315 Abby Housser took 5th place.
#4 Colin Konings made it through in 4th.
I hope #595 Holden Twizell moves up through the sport because that’s a great name. He was 3rd.
#57 Philippe Marcotte looked good out there and took runner-up spot in 2nd.
But the story was #753 Lilly Turner out front! She killed it again in Hamilton.
She also took the win in Quebec City.
If you look closely, it even put a smile on Phil’s face! Well done, Lilly.
I can cross this one off my list. I have never been to a race that had three #601’s in it! I have now. Jack Miles finished 11th.
#20 Bentley Harford landed on the podium in 3rd.
#99 Ariel Heroux looked good, taking 2nd overall.
#601 Luke Miles put it all together and took the win.
A nice battle in the 65cc Open class.
#15 Jenna Acker coming through the whoops to take 9th place.
#105 Blake Patterson finished up in 6th.
#243 Carter Scharien was 5th.
#12 Tripp Elder (great name) took 4th place.
#521 AJ Beth cracked the top 3 and landed on the podium in 3rd.
#71 Dustin Burbridge has been putting in the miles from the Maritimes this season. He finished in 2nd place.
But the win went to #25 Noah Kirkconnell.
Young Tripp Elder also raced the Supermini class and rounded out the field in 10th.
#81 Christian Plasse was a couple places ahead in 8th.
The battle between #126 Ayrton Pomeroy and #96 Crayden Dillon for 4th was a good one until Ayrton went down, dropping him to 6th.
#96 Crayden Dillon took 4th.
#777 Philippe St-Pierre rounded out the podium in 3rd place.
#61 Ben Mistelbacher had a good race, finishing in 2nd place.
But nobody was going to touch #18 Leith Ness out front.
He took a pretty convincing win.
#237 Ryan Mucci coming through the whoops to take 11th in the Junior main.
#828 Jadon Lehtonen in 6th spot on his 2-stroke.
#813 Cayden Wise’s mom sand the anthems during opening ceremonies. He was fast on his 125 and finished 5th.
#519 John McKenny looked stylish on his way to 4th place. Jeff McConkey would have definitely approved of the set up.
#93 Chris Morgan rounded out the podium in 3rd.
No pressure for a rider with the last name “Searle!” #45 Campbell Searle took 2nd place.
#14 Jack Gabor had the field covered, speed-wise, but things got exciting as he came through lappers! He took the win.
#971 Mia Barrett is part of the sister duo in the class and she finished in 8th.
Exciting moment for #24 as she went off the track and came back in halfway down the whoops section. She finished 7th.
#913 Brook Kares finished in 6th.
#72 Emma Vanhezewijk was in some good battles and took 5th.
#33 Malia Garant tried to make her way through on the inside in turn one and paid the price. She came from the back to finish 3rd.
#12 Chelsey Hennig worked her way through the lapped traffic and took 2nd place.
The win went to #970 Dana Barrett.
They were pretty pumped on this win. Congratulations.
And that’ll do it for the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown season.
The Turner ladies says, “See you at the races…”