Photo Report | Hamilton SX | The Amateurs

By Billy Rainford

Getting the chance to race at a big Supercross event as an amateur is something anyone who’s ever done it remembers forever.

Not everyone we watched Saturday night at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, last week will turn Pro. That’s a fact. So, when you get the chance to line up in front of a crowd at one of these things, you jump on it!

I got the chance to do it at the Pontiac Supercross (a long time ago!) and I speak from experience. Actually, the thing I remember most about that night was my “mechanic” showing me a pit board that read, “Tuck your shirt in!” Great help, but that’s another story…

Anyway, I’m behind in my reporting from the final round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour SX last week, so let’s get to the amateur action.

There were only a few classes, so here’s a look at the racing.

Pee Wee (4-6)

Pee Wee (4-6) “blasts” off the line!
#610 Wyatt Gibson had his moments, but he got to the finish line in 12th.
Hey, #876 Zaidan Wright, eyes front! Zaidan crossed the line in 10th.
#9 Chandler Powell maneuvering through the whoops that looked like mountains on his PW. He was 9th.
Every lap was a rodeo on these little things! #3 Zander McLean was 7th.
#315 Abby Housser took 5th place.
#4 Colin Konings made it through in 4th.
I hope #595 Holden Twizell moves up through the sport because that’s a great name. He was 3rd.
#57 Philippe Marcotte looked good out there and took runner-up spot in 2nd.
But the story was #753 Lilly Turner out front! She killed it again in Hamilton.
She also took the win in Quebec City.
If you look closely, it even put a smile on Phil’s face! Well done, Lilly.
PEEWEE (4-6) CRF50 PW50 – Overall Finish Positions   
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #753  Kawasaki  LILLY TURNER
  		 1st 1st 30
 2nd   #57  Yamaha  PHILIPPE MARCOTTE
 BÃƑÂ©CANCOUR,  		 2nd 2nd 27
 3rd   #595  Yamaha  HOLDEN TWIZELL
 NEW LOWELL,  		 5th 3rd 25
 4th   #4  Unknown  COLIN KONINGS
  		 6th 4th 23
 5th   #315  Honda  ABBY HOUSSER
  		 4th 5th 21
 6th   #127  KTM  HENRY DILLON
 ZEPHYR,  		 7th 6th 19
 7th   #3  Cobra  ZANDER MCLEAN
 AMHERSTBURG,  		 11th 7th 18
 8th   #117  Honda  COLTON ALLEN
 DUNDALK,  		 10th 8th 17
 9th   #9  Cobra  CHANDLER POWELL
  		 9th 9th 16
 10th   #876  Yamaha  ZAIDAN WRIGHT
 BRAMPTON,  		 8th 10th 15
 11th   #25  Yamaha  PETRA VAN HEZEWIJK
  		 3rd 11th 14
 12th   #601  Yamaha  WYATT GIBSON
 MALLORYTOWN,  		 12th 12th 13
 DNF   #109  KTM  CODY MEATHERALL
 WATERFORD,  		 DNF DNF 0

50cc

Things didn’t stat out perfectly for #752 Penny Turner, but she pulled it back together and took 10th.
I’m not sure who this is, but the first reaction at this age is always to look to your parent for help.
I can cross this one off my list. I have never been to a race that had three #601’s in it! I have now. Jack Miles finished 11th.
#20 Bentley Harford landed on the podium in 3rd.
#99 Ariel Heroux looked good, taking 2nd overall.
#601 Luke Miles put it all together and took the win.
OPEN 50cc – Overall Finish Positions   
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #601  Husqvarna  LUKE MILES
 MARYSVILLE,  		 5th 1st 30
 2nd   #99  KTM  ARIEL HEROUX
  		 9th 2nd 27
 3rd   #20  KTM  BENTLEY HARFORD
 KAWARTHA LAKES,  		 3rd 3rd 25
 4th   #510  KTM  HUNTER CHANDLER
 LITTLE BRITAIN,  		 8th 4th 23
 5th   #744  Husqvarna  XAVIER MARCOTTE
 BÃ©CANCOUR,  		 6th 5th 21
 6th   #130  Cobra  MERRICK MCGUIRE
 UXBRIDGE,  		 2nd 6th 19
 7th   #977  Cobra  GREYSON STIELER
 TORRANCE,  		 11th 7th 18
 8th   #126  KTM  MAX DILLON
 ZEPHYR,  		 4th 8th 17
 9th   #9  Cobra  CHANDLER POWELL
  		 12th 9th 16
 10th   #752  KTM  PENNY TURNER
  		 10th 10th 15
 11th   #601b  KTM  JACK MILES
 MARYSVILLE,  		 13th 11th 14
 12th   #117  Honda  COLTON ALLEN
 DUNDALK,  		 17th 12th 13
 13th   #630  KTM  MASON MURDY
 NORWOOD,  		 14th 13th 12
 14th   #8  Cobra  WESLEY MCLEAN
 AMHERSTBURG,  		 7th 14th 11
 15th   #601a  KTM  BRAYDON GIBSON
 MALLORYTOWN,  		 16th 15th 10
 16th   #109  KTM  CODY MEATHERALL
 WATERFORD,  		 1st 16th 9
 17th   #92  KTM  KAITLYN MOXLEY
 BOWMANVILLE,  		 15th 17th 8

65cc

A nice battle in the 65cc Open class.
#15 Jenna Acker coming through the whoops to take 9th place.
#105 Blake Patterson finished up in 6th.
#243 Carter Scharien was 5th.
#12 Tripp Elder (great name) took 4th place.
#521 AJ Beth cracked the top 3 and landed on the podium in 3rd.
#71 Dustin Burbridge has been putting in the miles from the Maritimes this season. He finished in 2nd place.
But the win went to #25 Noah Kirkconnell.
OPEN 65cc – Overall Finish Positions   
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #25  KTM  NOAH WALKER-KIRKCONNELL
  		 3rd 1st 30
 2nd   #71  Cobra  DUSTIN BURBRIDGE
 SAINT JOHN,  		 4th 2nd 27
 3rd   #521  KTM  AJ BETH
  		 1st 3rd 25
 4th   #12  KTM  TRIPP ELDER
 GUELPH,  		 5th 4th 23
 5th   #243  Unknown  CARTER SCHARIEN
  		 7th 5th 21
 6th   #105  KTM  BLAKE PATTERSON
 HAWKESTONE,  		 12th 6th 19
 7th   #215  KTM  COOPER HOUSSER
 LITTLE BRITAIN,  		 6th 7th 18
 8th   #222  Suzuki  RIVER JENNINGS
 MOUNT FOREST,  		 10th 8th 17
 9th   #15  KTM  JENNA ACKER
 EGANVILLE,  		 13th 9th 16
 10th   #94  KTM  LUCAS BOKMA
 ORO STATION,  		 9th 10th 15
 11th   #245  Unknown  DANIEL SCHARIEN
  		 11th 11th 14
 12th   #601  Husqvarna  LUKE MILES
 MARYSVILLE,  		 8th 12th 13
 13th   #68  KTM  OWEN POMEROY
 CARLETON PLACE,  		 14th 13th 12
 14th   #x  KTM  CALEB VANKOUGHNETT
 WINGHAM,  		 15th 14th 11
 15th   #76  Yamaha  BEN KONGMANY
 NEW LOWELL,  		 2nd 15th 10
 DNF   #55  Kawasaki  HOLDEN FAIRBAIRN
  		 DNF DNF 0

Supermini

Young Tripp Elder also raced the Supermini class and rounded out the field in 10th.
#81 Christian Plasse was a couple places ahead in 8th.
The battle between #126 Ayrton Pomeroy and #96 Crayden Dillon for 4th was a good one until Ayrton went down, dropping him to 6th.
#96 Crayden Dillon took 4th.
#777 Philippe St-Pierre rounded out the podium in 3rd place.
#61 Ben Mistelbacher had a good race, finishing in 2nd place.
But nobody was going to touch #18 Leith Ness out front.
He took a pretty convincing win.
SUPERMINI – Overall Finish Positions   
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #18  KTM  LEITH NESS
  		 1st 1st 30
 2nd   #61  KTM  BEN MISTELBACHER
 PETERBOROUGH,  		 6th 2nd 27
 3rd   #777  Kawasaki  PHILIPPE ST-PIERRE
 QUÃ©BEC,  		 2nd 3rd 25
 4th   #96  Yamaha  CRAYDEN DILLON
 ZEPHYR,  		 3rd 4th 23
 5th   #89  Kawasaki  NATHAN MURRAY
 HAMILTON,  		 5th 5th 21
 6th   #126  Yamaha  AYRTON POMEROY
 SHELBURNE,  		 4th 6th 19
 7th   #911  Yamaha  BRADLEY THOMPSON
 MANSFIELD,  		 8th 7th 18
 8th   #81  Husqvarna  CHRISTIAN PLASSE
  		 10th 8th 17
 9th   #27  Yamaha  GARRETT VAN HEZEWIJK
  		 9th 9th 16
 10th   #12  KTM  TRIPP ELDER
 GUELPH,  		 7th 10th 15

Open Junior

#237 Ryan Mucci coming through the whoops to take 11th in the Junior main.
#828 Jadon Lehtonen in 6th spot on his 2-stroke.
#813 Cayden Wise’s mom sand the anthems during opening ceremonies. He was fast on his 125 and finished 5th.
#519 John McKenny looked stylish on his way to 4th place. Jeff McConkey would have definitely approved of the set up.
#93 Chris Morgan rounded out the podium in 3rd.
No pressure for a rider with the last name “Searle!” #45 Campbell Searle took 2nd place.
#14 Jack Gabor had the field covered, speed-wise, but things got exciting as he came through lappers! He took the win.
OPEN JUNIOR – Overall Finish Positions   
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #14  Yamaha  JACK GABOR
 WELLAND,  		 1st 1st 30
 2nd   #45  Yamaha  CAMPBELL SEARLE
 SAINT GEORGE,  		 4th 2nd 27
 3rd   #93  Yamaha  CHRIS MORGAN
  		 3rd 3rd 25
 4th   #519  Honda  JOHN MCKENNEY
 NIAGARA FALLS,  		 2nd 4th 23
 5th   #813  Yamaha  CAYDEN WISE
 PETROLIA,  		 13th 5th 21
 6th   #828  Yamaha  JADON LEHTONEN
  		 8th 6th 19
 7th   #770  KTM  RILEY GOULAH
 HAMILTON,  		 5th 7th 18
 8th   #127  Honda  ERIC MELIA
 HAMILTON,  		 7th 8th 17
 9th   #951  KTM  HENRY DOWNIE
 TORONTO,  		 6th 9th 16
 10th   #18  Kawasaki  DYLAN DESROCHERS
 WELLAND,  		 9th 10th 15
 11th   #237  Honda  RYAN MUCCI
 LOWBANKS,  		 12th 11th 14
 12th   #256  Honda  JOEY MOLNAR
 HAMILTON,  		 10th 12th 13
 13th   #71  Yamaha  HUNTER CRANSTON
 SPRING BAY,  		 11th 13th 12
 14th   #380  Yamaha  COLIN DUTTON
 CAISTOR CENTRE,  		 DNF 14th 11
 15th   #584  Yamaha  JOEL CHABOT
 HAMILTON,  		 14th 15th 10
 16th   #814  Kawasaki  JOHN KANE
 HAMILTON,  		 15th 16th 9

Open Ladies

#971 Mia Barrett is part of the sister duo in the class and she finished in 8th.
Exciting moment for #24 as she went off the track and came back in halfway down the whoops section. She finished 7th.
#913 Brook Kares finished in 6th.
#72 Emma Vanhezewijk was in some good battles and took 5th.
#33 Malia Garant tried to make her way through on the inside in turn one and paid the price. She came from the back to finish 3rd.
#12 Chelsey Hennig worked her way through the lapped traffic and took 2nd place.
The win went to #970 Dana Barrett.
They were pretty pumped on this win. Congratulations.
OPEN LADIES – Overall Finish Positions   
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #970  Yamaha  DANA BARRETT
 ACTON,  		 1st 1st 30
 2nd   #12  KTM  CHELSEY HENNIG
 PARRY SOUND,  		 6th 2nd 27
 3rd   #33  KTM  MALIA GARANT
 BEAUMONT,  		 2nd 3rd 25
 4th   #18  Honda  DANIELLE BECHARD
 CHATHAM-KENT,  		 11th 4th 23
 5th   #72  Yamaha  EMMA VANHEZEWIJK
  		 7th 5th 21
 6th   #913  KTM  BROOKE KARES
 THOROLD,  		 5th 6th 19
 7th   #24  Yamaha  SARAH GABOR
 WELLAND,  		 3rd 7th 18
 8th   #971  Kawasaki  MIA BARRETT
 ACTON,  		 4th 8th 17
 9th   #610  Yamaha  SAVANNAH LANCE
 WOODSTOCK,  		 8th 9th 16
 10th   #87  Kawasaki  SHELBY BRADLEY
 CAMPBELLCROFT,  		 13th 10th 15
 11th   #634  Yamaha  SHELBY GOODHEW
 BRIGHT,  		 12th 11th 14
 12th   #383  Kawasaki  JESSICA LATINSKI
 BRANTFORD,  		 9th 12th 13
 13th   #276  Honda  MICKAYLA VOLLICK
 HAMILTON,  		 10th 13th 12
 DNF   #666  Yamaha  FREDE FOREST
  		 14th DNF 0

And that’ll do it for the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown season.

The Turner ladies says, “See you at the races…”