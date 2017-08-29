Photo Report | Ironman MX AMA National | OTSFF

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

We made the drive to Indiana this past weekend to catch the final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman MX. Canadian #2 MX2 rider, Dylan Wright, was set to race his second of 2 late season AMA races and we didn’t want to miss it.

Wright raced the week before at Budds Creek and finished a very respectable 13-13 for 13th overall. He went into the last round hoping to repeat or improve upon that performance. Racing can be fickle and Dylan spent the day charging through the 250 pack off the start in both motos.

As his dad, Bill Wright, told us, “Dylan is here to learn.” Coming from the back of the pack t4aches you as much about racing as it does about yourself. Dylan didn’t give up and fought hard the entire time to earn 19th overall after 20-18 motos.

To add to the story, currently second in the MX2 MXGP points, #784 Jeffrey Herlings lined up in preparation for the MXGP of USA next weekend at WW Ranch in Florida. How would he fair against the AMA regulars? Well, I’m sure you all know how it went by now, but here’s a closer look at the sunny and warm day to end another exciting season of outdoor moto.

250 Class

450 Class

Some celebration shots:

Some pit board shots: