Photo Report | Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier | Mid-East

By Billy Rainford

We headed west to Michigan State this past weekend to check out the second-last Mid-East Qualifier. There is one more chance to make it through to the Regionals coming up this weekend at Thunder Valley in Tennessee for the Mid-East Area.

There was a solid number of Canadians competing as well as some top notch riders in classes from 50cc to the Open Pro Sport class. The day started out cloudy and even looked like it was going to storm, but the clouds parted and we had a sun-filled day to move riders through.

Here’s a look at some of the racing action from Millington, Michigan.