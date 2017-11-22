Photo Report | Mini O’s | Wednesday SX

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Jeff McConkey and Bigwave

Today was Supercross Championship Day. Main events were run in every class and then it was time for some practice on the newly reworked motocross track.

Canada got a title today, but we’ll get to that. Most importantly, we’d like to wish #25 Estrella Cemovic all the best as she fights through a few injuries here at a Gainesville hospital.

You wouldn’t believe the amount of rain Gatorback Cycle Park got last night. The place flooded and then the track crew had to work their butts off to get the place race ready, which they did very nicely.

