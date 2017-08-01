Photo Report | Moncton National | Toys for Big Boys

By Billy Rainford

It’s hard to believe we’re already talking about round 8 of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals for 2017, but we are. There are only 2 rounds left to go and the leaders in both classes seem to be doing what they need to keep their hopes of titles alive.

#12 Shawn Maffenbeier went 1-1 in MX2 to extend his points lead to 46 points ahead of #338 Ryan Surratt and #14 Dylan Wright, who are only separated by 1 point.

#2 Matt Goerke traded wins with #377 Christophe Pourcel and kept his MX1 points lead at 19.

Here’s a closer look at the racing action from a picture perfect day at River Glade MX Park in Moncton, New Brunswick.

MX2

MX1

We now head to the town that sits just west of Quebec City for round 9 at Deschambault.