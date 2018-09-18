Photo Report | Montreal Supercross | 450 Class | Strikt

Photo Report | Montreal Supercross | 450 Class | Strikt

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

We were finally back in Montreal for the Supercross — the first time since 2012. Like I’ve said before, the Canadian Motocross Industry needs a marquee race like this, and it’s looks like it’s back, for 3 years, minimum.

The 450 riders raced 3 mains to determine the winner: 8-10-and 12-minutes. Lots of high level American riders were brought in and paid an appearance fee. It made for some great racing, but made it pretty difficult for our guys to compete at the front.

For it being the first time in 6 years, they did a great job of making a competitive and challenging track and there looked to be a good number of spectators in the seats. It will only grow from here.

Here’s a look at the 450 racing from last Saturday night.