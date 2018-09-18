Photo Report | Montreal Supercross | 450 Class | Strikt
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
We were finally back in Montreal for the Supercross — the first time since 2012. Like I’ve said before, the Canadian Motocross Industry needs a marquee race like this, and it’s looks like it’s back, for 3 years, minimum.
The 450 riders raced 3 mains to determine the winner: 8-10-and 12-minutes. Lots of high level American riders were brought in and paid an appearance fee. It made for some great racing, but made it pretty difficult for our guys to compete at the front.
For it being the first time in 6 years, they did a great job of making a competitive and challenging track and there looked to be a good number of spectators in the seats. It will only grow from here.
Here’s a look at the 450 racing from last Saturday night.
The day started with a track walk and then a riders meeting where Eric Peronnard specifically mentioned that the invited riders should be cognizant of the fact that they are only racing this one event while the others are embroiled in a serious chase for the $100K. This would come up later in the night.
RJ Hampshire gets introduced to the Montreal crowd.
#145 Alex Martin on his 250 in the 450 class comes out for the crowd. Unfortunately, the sound system hasn’t been updated and it was really hard to tell what was going on.
Malcolm Stewart was definitely the guy they promoted the most, and for pretty good reason.
The fans loved him in Montreal.
These little dudes came out on Honda pit bikes with Canada flags on their backs.
Kaven Benoit came out to huge cheers from the crowd.
His night would end early, and we’ll talk about that in a minute.
#6 Thomas Ramette headed into turn 1 first in the first 450 main of the night. Look at #100 Josh Hansen eying up his super secret inside line…
Kaven had troubles early. He slowed down here and pulled off on the first lap. The result of the impact he got is a broken thumb. Unfortunately, this also means he’s out for the MXON. Heal up, Kaven.
#28 JC Bujold didn’t make the mains, but said he had some fun. He’s definitely faster than these results show.
#71 Tommy Dallaire had his troubles early and sat out the rest of the night. He was set to get his shoulder and thumb looked at. Hopefully, he’s just a little battered and bruised.
#52 Yannick Boucher came in to give the Supercross a shot. He struggled but was picking it up when he crashed hard in the rhythm section and was out for the night.
#800 Mike Alessi’s night did not go the way he was hoping. He tagged the rear wheel of #2 Matt Goerke in turn 1 of Main #1 and went down, as #31 Colt Nichols rides over his bike.
He picked his bike up in last spot and finished 17th at the flag.
I’m not one to take shots of riders when they’re down, but once I finally saw Mike climb out of his awkward crash in the whoops that left him under the bike and hit by another rider, I took this shot of him getting looked at by the medics. He’ll miss Delaware this week but expects to make the final 2 rounds.
#20 Davey Fraser was a little off the pace out there but he said he had a great time racing. He finished 19-18-16 for 18th.
Mike Brown said he hadn’t raced Supercross in a whole lot of years! He’ll race the Straight Rhythm next and finished 18-17-14 for 17th.
#570 Cody Vanbuskirk is new to the PRMX team and finished 16th (16-16-15).
#7 Dillan Epstein thought a lot about the whoops and then clicked a gear and went for it. He finished 15-15-12 for 15th.
#6 Thomas Ramette from France was up at the front early in Main #1 and took 8th. He was 13th in #2 but then had troubles in the final Main for a DNF and 14th overall.
#645 Cheyenne Harmon used his SX experience and looked comfortable out there for consistent 14-14-13 finishes for 13th.
#5 Tyler Medaglia grabbed the 3rd main holeshot and led early. He started last with his teammate in the first main and rode up to 13th. 12th in the 2nd put him 12th overall.
#54 Phil Nicoletti hit his first race for his new team and finished 6-6-DNF for 11th after getting hit and taking the DNF in main #3.
#100 Josh Hansen was on Daymon Goold’s bike and finished 10-11-10 for 10th. He used that “inside” line off the start in every race.
RJ Hampshire got pushed wide off the start in one Main and had to ride the lane for a while. He spent a lot of time trying to get his suspension sorted early in the day. He finished 12-4-11 for 9th.
#85 Cedric Soubeyras had a great start in Main #2 and took 8th overall with 11-7-7 mains.
#45 Colton Facciotti headed out in last place in main #3 and worked his way up to 9th. His 5-10-9 gave him 7th.
#6 Alex Martin put his 250 up in 6th with 7-8-5 mains. Technically, 250’s aren’t allowed in the 450 class in MRC Supercross so they made an exception and let him race for no points or purse. He got his show money, like the other hired guns.
#75 Josh Hill is back to being a racer and says he’s having a lot of fun again. He finished 9-3-6 for 5th.
Cole Thompson and Matt Goerke found each other every race. Here. Cole edged him out by 1/100 of a second for 3rd. His 3-9-4 motos put him 4th and he gained a few more points on Colton in the $100K chase.
#2 Matt Goerke got out front in the 2nd main. He and Malcolm were the class of the field in the whoops. He finished 3rd overall with 4-5-3 mains. Malcolm put a classic stuff pass on him to take the lead and knock Matt back to 5th in that 2nd.
#31 Colt Nichols had everyone but Malcolm covered, speed-wise, although he may not have caught Matt in the 2nd main. He finished 2-2-2 for 2nd.
The first time we saw Malcolm Stewart hit the whoops section at full speed, we all knew this was his race to lose.
He had to work for the win in the 2nd main, but his 1-1-1 score left little doubt who was the “Man of Montreal.”
Welcome back, Montreal! Hopefully, the PR saying Malcolm has signed for the Supercross season is in our inbox soon. See you at the races…