Photo Report | Motopark Cup Final Round

By Billy Rainford

The New Era Motopark Cup series at Motopark in Chatsworth, Ontario, is a stand-alone series that has developed a very strong following with increased rider participation.

The 4-round series wrapped up under perfect conditions this past Sunday at the famed track that has hosted the World MXGP.

I didn’t make it over to the Pee Wee track where Kraig Reinhart was in charge of the racing. I did see #109 Cody Meatherall and his family gassing up at the same station I was in Durham. Had I known he was so dominant in the 50 (4-6) I would have asked them a few questions! Congratulations on going 1-1-1-1 for the series, young man.

Here’s a look at some of the racing action.

Here’s a look at yet another great day at the races.

There was some good racing in the Junior classes. #164 Wyatt Kerr won 3 rounds of the 250 class for the title. He was 3rd in the 450 class after a 2nd round DNF left his results sheet 1-DNF-1-1 for 3rd.

#105 Mason Firby was 2nd at each round in the 450 class and took the title ahead of Krasa and Kerr.

#12 Tripp Elder used consistency to take the 65 (10-11) title with 1-2-3-3 results.

#2 Tyler Gravel won the 65 (7-9) class by winning both days this past weekend.

#777 Evan Miller was 2nd on the day and 3rd in the series behind # 22x Jonathan Bergeron.

If you’re brave enough to come out running the #1, I’m putting you in the photo report! That’s young Ashley Card from Sombra, ON who took 5th in the class.

#521 AJ Beth missed the first weekend but looked good in 3rd in the 65 GP races, finishing 9th in the series.

#71 Dustin Burbridge is all the way from the east coast. He’s got lots of speed so let’s hope he makes his way to Walton next month. He was 2nd in 65 GP on Sunday after winning on Saturday for 7th in the series.

Nobody was going to touch #7 Bobby Gravel in the 65 GP class on Sunday. Unfortunately, his DNF at round 2 affected his otherwise perfect scores in the series dropping him to 2nd behind his little brother, Tyler.

Dustin checking out some Motopark action.

Bobby Gravel gets his interview time with Dave “Airtime” Bell.

As little bro, Tyler Gravel, looks on. Oh, and I can guarantee this will be a future #TBT shot! Give this one 10 years to age well.

You know who’s flying? #46 Tanner Scott, that’s who! He was unbeaten in the 85 (12-16) series.

#147 Hayden Jameson finished 2nd to Tanner at each race in the series and took 2nd overall.

#111 Gavin Forsbrey took the title and the win Sunday a=in the 85 (7-11) class.

#609 Victoria Dillon took every win in the Diva class, taking the title.

After some really close racing with #381 Kelcey Jones, #156 Erica Solmes took the title in the Ladies A class.

They were this close at the line on Sunday! Kelcey was docked 5 positions for something and ended up being dropped back to 5th for 2nd on the day and 7th in the series, after missing the first weekend.

#145 Hailey Johnson was 9th on the day but took 2nd in the series.

#27 Maya Legare was 7th on Sunday but took 3rd in the series.

Time for the big guns.

There was a solid turnout in the MP Cup Open (Int/Pro) class, including #424 Austin Watling back for some racing before the MPA starts this week.

#474 Hunter Vaughan was all the was from the east coast to get some Ontario racing in.

#41 Jack Wright and his dad have been doing this for years, and it just never gets old.

Jeff Gaynor gets #80 Sam Gaynor ready to go out and dominate.

One last check to make sure EVeryone is paying attention.

After racing the first 3 rounds of the Canadian Nationals, Sam was ready for whatever Motopark could throw at him and took both wins and the top class title.

The always smooth Jack Wright took 2nd Sunday and was 4th in the series.

#424 Austin Watling looked as buttery as ever and took 3rd place Sunday. He even grabbed a holeshot and tried to hold Sam off for a while.

#74 Ryan Derry rode well within himself and looked comfortable as he took 7th on the day and 2nd in the series.

Hunter Vaughan finished 8th on the day and was in great battles each time he was on the track.

#562 Jamie Powell took 4th and was 8th in the series.

#734 Tyler Rayner doesn’t have the time on the bike he’d like but still had the pace to run near the front. He finished 5th and was 3rd in the series.

Powell won the Open Intermediate series but #57 Mitch Rempel took the win on Sunday for 2nd.

#118 Brady Solomon took the Open Junior title, after finishing 2-3-3-3 in the series.

#69 Hunter Scott won the day and was 4th overall.

#101 Matthew Cemovic took the Schoolboy title with 1-2-1-3 finishes.

#164 Wyatt Kerr won on Sunday and was 5th in the series.

#46 Tanner Scott was perfect in the Supermini class going 1-1-1-1 for the title.

#711 Trever Hall won the 30+ A class on Sunday and was 6th in the series.

Check out #738 Steve Simms taking 8th Sunday in the class.

#122 Scott Donkersgoed was in a great battle with the another #122 Mike Judge on Sunday. Judge took 3rd in the series.

Mike Judge was 5th on Sunday.

#395 Ross Malley took the title in the 40+ Beg/Junior class.

#67 Nic Wallace won the 40+ A class on Sunday and took the title ahead of #80 Phil Masters. Nic also took the 50+ class title.

#26 Dan Tricco had some fun on his CR250, taking 2nd Sunday and 4th for the series in 50+.

#317 Rick Larche took 3rd on Sunday, putting him 8th for the series.

Sam Gaynor also took the win in the Youth (14-24) Int/Pro class on Sunday and for the season.

#259 Taylor Ciampichini took and enthusiastic win in the 125 class going 2-3-1-1 for the title ahead of Cemovic.

#818 Davin Grose nac nac’d his way to 3rd Sunday and in the series.

I could be here all day, so I’ll just let Jim Scott say it after he takes a well-deserved break from racing action today: “See you at the races…”

Here’s a look at the overall results for the series: