Photo Report | Motopark Cup | Rounds 1-2

By Billy Rainford

I hadn’t been to a local race in quite some time, so I was looking forward to catching the first round of the ever-popular New Era Moto Cup at Motopark in Chatsworth, Ontario.

I have, literally, been going up to this place since 1982. It’s always been a fun track to ride and race, and with all the changes Iain Hayden and the gang have done over the last few years, it’s gotten even better.

The drive from London takes me up through the sleepy little towns along Highway 23 and up towards Owen Sound. I’ve found some back roads that allow me to miss some of the busier little villages that slow my overall time down, so it’s nice to put the van on cruise control and meander through the Central Ontario countryside.

I always make a stop at the Tim Hortons in Durham and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a busier location. I was lined up outside the door and into the parking lot! Since I was banking on this place for some coffee and breakfast, I decided to stick it out and soak up a little small town flavour, and I’m glad I did.

In hindsight, I guess I should have just driven the final 20 minutes and hit the Offroad Cafe for a traditional Moto Muffin and coffee, but I didn’t.

When I hit the official government-issued, blue and white Motopark road sign on the highway, my drive was done. Although I no longer have the nervous energy that comes from long drives to races where I’m actually going to be sitting on the gate, I still get excited as I near the entrance to a track.With so many great memories from this exact trip, the butterflies still make a rare appearance.

I was very pleasantly surprised to see vehicles already parked down the road on the outside of the gate! There were a lot of people at this race.

Michelle Hayden‘s mom couldn’t have been nicer at the gate. I signed the waiver and did a short loop to see if there were any parking spots left that I could squeeze myself into. There weren’t and I circled back to the entrance and found a place to wedge myself into.

Time to see who was here and what the schedule was.

Here’s a look at what I found:

Let’s go through the races in order they appear in the results, which you can find HERE.

MP Cup Open Pro / Am Class

Next Motopark Cup weekend is June 29-30.