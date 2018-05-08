Photo Report | Motopark SWO ANQ

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Round 2 of the Southwestern Ontario (SWO) Walton TransCan ANQ series took place at Motopark up in Chatsworth, Ontario this past weekend. This AMO-sanctioned event drew a ton of races, and cars were even forced to park down the gravel road outside the gates of the facility.

With renewed interest in the TransCan at Walton Raceway for the 2018 season, the gates were busy and the racing was high level.

Here’s a look at some of the racing with an emphasis on the winners of the classes. I missed a few classes, but I got most of them. I also took a ton of photos of the ‘Old Bikes’ classes and will give them their own post a little later on.

We’ll go in order of the results posted HERE.