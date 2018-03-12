Photo Report | Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross | Legend Intl

By Billy Rainford

The 9th Annual Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross has come and gone. After a full day of practice and qualifying on Sunday, it was all about Mains today.

We didn’t have a very strong contingent of Canadians this year, but there was still lots of great racing to watch.

The day started out with clouds and threatening rain. As soon as the National Anthem was finished, the skies opened up and everyone ran for their umbrellas. Fortunately, it didn’t last long or ruin the day.

The first few races were run in the rain, but then the clouds parted, the sun came out, and we had nothing but blue sky for the remainder of the day.

Here’s a look at some of the racing action from Daytona today.