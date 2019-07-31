Photo Report | River Glade National

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

I was telling someone just the other day how when I was a young kid racing around Southwestern Ontario, the thought of heading east to River Glade or west to Washougal was the coolest thing I could imagine.

I remember hearing about riders heading east to this awesome place out in the maritimes where the lobsters roamed free and cod jumped straight onto your plate. I’m not even a seafood fan, but it just all sounded so amazing.

Fast forward a whole bunch of years and I’m out here in the Moncton, NB area for around the 10th year in a row. I am no rookie out here but I’m still fascinated by the people and the culture.

Canadians are known around the world as some of the nicest people anywhere, and maritimers are somehow another step above the rest of the country.

We don’t always have the most Pro riders at the annual trip to River Glade, but we do get some of the biggest crowds, that’s for sure, and 2019 was no different.

It was pretty hot this year (and still is) and the racing was pretty good in all classes. Here’s a bit of a closer look at some of it, with an emphasis on riders outside the top 10 (we covered them in the McThoughts column).

250 Class

Josh Osby’s day came to an early end when he crashed hard on the first lap of moto 1 and took a short nap. He wasn’t able to line up for the second moto.

#295 Keenan Peterson is a young up-and-coming Intermediate rider. He placed 37th on Saturday and then came back to have some epic battles in the yellow-platted class on Sunday.

#196 Logan Gallant ducking some roost on his way to 35th (31-34) just behind #183 Kyle Jones in 34th (37-33).

#778 TJ Martin got the opportunity to race Wyatt Waddell’s bike with Davey Fraser. This is quite the story and I can’t wait to watch the video spotlight Isaiah Reid is putting together of the experience.

He was amazed he made it in, finished 33rd (35-32), proposed to his girlfriend, and is now hoping to head to Deschambault and Walton.

I’m not going to mention Nickelback…I’m not going to mention Nickelback…DAMMIT! #146 Tyler Gibbs needs a good start to snag a better overall. He finished 23-30 for 31st.

#533 is 42–year-old Andy Mathieu. He was rocking a sweet 2-stroke and finished 32-29 for 30th.

#777 is Brendan Sipple from Austin, Texas. He crashed hard last week at Sand Del Lee but still made the trip out east. He finished 24-24 for 25th.

#43 Anthony Spadaccini has done the entire series this summer. If he isn’t 25th he’s 24th overall (with an 18th thrown in there). This week he was 24th (21-23).

#474 Hunter Vaughan is an Intermediate rider to keep an eye on. He finished 20-21 for 22nd overall. He raced Sunday as well and kicked some serious butt.

#36 Teren Gerber cracked the top 20 in both motos but ended up 21st (19-18). He’s from out west and is on the road again this summer.

#65 Gabe Gutierres showed his speed at Sand Del Lee, finishing 8th. This week he had troubles in moto 1 but came back with a 14th in moto 2 for 20th overall.

Top Intermediate rider (Canadian) was again #720 Jeremy McKie. I think we’re in for a pretty exciting weekend for him this week in Quebec. He was 18th with 15-19 motos.

Top yellow-plated rider was actually #427 Degan Palmer from St George, Utah. He finished just ahead of McKie in 17th place (17-17).

#11 Davey Fraser got out to a 2nd place start in moto 2 but then had a scary crash over the Klattapult 2.0 and was out for the day.

He really did get lucky on this one!

#35 Christopher Fortier finally ran up where he should be. He got a couple good starts and ended up going 9-12 to break the top 10 for the first time this season.

#94 Luke Renzland made the best out of what could have been a much worse day. He was fighting through a sore leg and then crash early in both motos. He salvaged a 9th place (11-7) and some valuable points.

#50 Jyire Mitchell ran up in 7th early in moto 1 and held that spot to the flag. In moto 2, he was in another good battle with Quinn Amyotte and took 10th for 8th overall.

We kind of got our first look at what #131 Jayce Pennington can do this week. He put himself up in the mix for his best race so far. 8-6 put him 7th.

We already covered the top 10 in the McThoughts article, so we’ll skip through the top guys in this one. #5 Tyler Medaglia did what he needed and grabbed a holeshot. Unfortunately, he slid out and had to work back toward the front. 6-4 put him 5th.

He won the Brian House Trophy again as top finishing maritime rider.

It was great to watch the two teammates battle up at the front. Jess Pettis and Tanner Ward were up in the mix in both motos.

But there doesn’t seem to be anything anyone can do to stop this guy! Dylan Wright is looking unbeatable right now. Even without a great start, he’s making his way to the front, and that’s got to have the rest of the field worried.

450 Class

#991 Ryder Heacock is a really good off road racer and is having some fun on the MX tracks this summer. His big absolutely growls and he just earned a Pro point which means he now joins his father, Dusty Heacock, in that milestone. He finished 28th overall (25-27).

#621 Hayden Lothian is from Kawartha Lakes, ON and was 26th overall with 24-25 motos.

#150 Brett Young is the top young Pro rider in the maritimes (he lives in Lawrencetown, NS). He sat in with us on the live show Friday night and finished 24th (22-23).

#727 Bryan Cormier has been floating around the top 20 mark all summer long. Again, he finished 21st with 20-19 motos.

#570 Thomas Lanphear is up from the US and racing his 250 2-stroke to the cheers of the fans. He finished 20th with 21-18 scores.

#170 Josh Gedak is traveling the entire series because his dad saved up 2 year’s worth of holidays to do it! You have to love those stories. Josh finished 19th (17-20). We did a podcast interview with him at the end of the day.

#2 Matt Goerke showed the speed to win this past week but had some bike trouble as he was closing in on the leaders and was a DNF (10th)-DNS for 16th. Hopefully he gets things back on track this week on a track he flies at.

Considering this is how #28 Eric Jeffery’s 2nd moto started, his results are impressive.

He worked his way up to 15th and his 12th in moto 1 put him 14th.

#44 Yanick Boucher just finished 13-13 for 13th. That’s the best finish ever for the Hearst, ON rider.

#526 Parker Eales has traveled the entire series this summer. He tied his best finish with a 12th (14-12) this week. I want to like him, but this whole “Nickelback” thing has driven a wedge in our relationship…

#351 Eric Grondahl showed up to race this past weekend. He finished just outside the top 10 (11th) with 15-11 motos.

#80 Sam Gaynor has made the move to the main ride in the tent. He rewarded the team and himself with a very solid 10th place (11-9).

#39 Ryan Dowd will have some company this weekend in Quebec. He sat in on the show on Friday night and went out to a 9th place finish (9-10).

#196 Chase Marquier just gave the Manluk Racing Team their best outdoor finish to date. 8-8 motos put him up in 8th place.

We covered the top 10 in the McThoughts column earlier in the week, so we’ll leave this here. I wanted to give some of the riders outside the top 10 some coverage, so that’s what I did here.