Photo Report | Rockstar MX Nationals | RJ’s Round 10 | OTSFF

By Billy Rainford

The 2017 Rockstar Energy MX nationals came to an exciting conclusion this past weekend at RJ Motosport Park in Barrie, Ontario. With neither class clinched, both points leaders were terrified to make a mistake, while the riders chasing them down wanted to do whatever they needed to make up the difference.

The MX2 battle was close, but not nearly as close as the MX1 title chase came! Points leader, Matt Goerke, came very close to throwing this one away and, in the end, won it by a mere 3 points.

Here’s a closer look at the final round.

MX2

MX1