Photo Report | Rockstar MX Tour | McNabb Valley – Round 4

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Round 4 of the Rockstar MX Tour took place at McNabb Valley MX in the small valley town of Minnedosa, Manitoba. When we first go to the track, we knew we were in for some good racing. The track was big, well laid out, and the Pro pits were flat, freshly mowed grass. It looked really good.

The only thing that had us worried was the constant talk of ticks. It seemed, every 2nd person we spoke to had found at least one of the nasty little critters on them. In fact, we heard Tyler Medaglia went for a mountain bike ride and found 7 of them! Nasty.

Here’s a look at some of the racing action from the small town 2 hours west of Winnipeg.

250 Class

450 Class

We now take a couple weekends off before firing up the eastern swing at Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, Ontario. We’ll see you there!