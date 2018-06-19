Photo Report | Rockstar MX Tour | McNabb Valley – Round 4
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
Round 4 of the Rockstar MX Tour took place at McNabb Valley MX in the small valley town of Minnedosa, Manitoba. When we first go to the track, we knew we were in for some good racing. The track was big, well laid out, and the Pro pits were flat, freshly mowed grass. It looked really good.
The only thing that had us worried was the constant talk of ticks. It seemed, every 2nd person we spoke to had found at least one of the nasty little critters on them. In fact, we heard Tyler Medaglia went for a mountain bike ride and found 7 of them! Nasty.
Here’s a look at some of the racing action from the small town 2 hours west of Winnipeg.
250 Class
Let’s start out with #17 Casey Keast who was looking good and riding up in 8th spot on the last lap when he hit false neutral and went over the bars hard. He took a DNF-DNS and will need this break to regroup for the eastern swing. Good luck, Casey.
#325 Tallon Unger is the fast Intermediate rider from Langdon, AB. He was running way up in 14th in the first moto before he had some trouble and took a DNF.
#411 Duncan MacLeod made the trip out from the Lake Ontario beach town of Port Franks. He’s on a 4-stroke now and cracked the top 20 with 16-21 motos for 20th.
#700 Codie Rouse kept the old guard happy by racing a 2-stroke and took 19th (18-19).
#19 Hayden Halstead suffered a DNF in moto 1 but came back for a solid 7th in moto 2 for 17th.
#18 Josh Osby suffered a broken shifter (internal) and was a DNF in moto 1, after making a motor swap before the moto. He came back for 5th in moto 2 for 16th.
Osby into the mechanics’ area in moto 1.
#157 Wyatt Waddell grabbed the first moto holeshot and enjoyed his time at the front. He finished 12-18 for 15th.
#73 Tee Perrott is form High River, AB and was the top Intermediate this past weekend, going 13-15 for 14th. We did an interview with him on Sunday and will have it up on the site asap.
The second moto battle between #12 Dylan Wright and #1 Shawn Maffenbeier was one for the ages. They went wheel to wheel for 11 1/2 laps before Dylan suffered a mechanical DNF. He regrouped mentally and cheered Maff on from the sidelines on the very next lap. He was 2nd in moto 1, so he scored a 12th.
That moment when you do everything you can not to freak out. Well done, Dylan.
It was a great day for #60 Quinton Robin from Alberta. He finished 9th (10-12).
#98 Anthony Spadaccini is from Cumberland, ON and is traveling the circuit with his dad. He had a banner day, going 11-10 for a career high 8th overall.
Another rider having a PR kind of day was #58 Teren Gerber from Coronation, AB. His 9-11 gave him a very impressive 7th on the day. You can listen to his podcast interview on the site.
#43 Jared Petruska’s hand is healed from the previous week and he rode alone again. He’s got to either speed up or slow down to race with anyone out there! 7-8 gave him 6th.
I enjoy pumping the rookie Pro battle between #27 Tanner Ward and #66 Marco Cannella. So far, Marco has gotten the better of Tanner, so this should motivate him even more. Tanner’s 6-6 motos gave him 5th.
#66 Marco Cannella hits the off-camber after the finish line with a familiar shadow behind him. Marco was solid with 4-4 motos for 4th overall.
#335 Joey Crown finished 5-3 for 3rd overall. Unfortunately, he jammed his sore leg and limped his way onto the podium for his 3rd place. The plan is still to head south to Tennessee for next week’s AMA National. Good luck, Joey.
#1 Shawn Maffenbeier got out front early in the 2nd moto and took it to the checkered flag after a hard-fought 3rd in moto 1. He was 2nd overall.
#15 Jess Pettis did what he needed for the overall with 1-2 motos. He’s now just 5 points down from Maff after that DNF in PG.
250 Podium: Jess Pettis (1-2), Shawn Maffenbeier (3-1), Joey Crown (5-3).
450 Class
#91 Adam Pfeiffer is from Calgary and finished 28-25 for 26th overall.
#71 Tommy Dallaire is from Quebec and was 23rd with 22-24 motos.
#52 Yannick Boucher raced the Winter X Games last year. He’s from Hearst, ON and finished 22nd (23-22).
#314 Josh Pfrimmer is from Manitoba and took 21st (19-21).
#20 Davey Fraser’s bike was misfiring as he tried to head out for the 2nd moto sight lap. He circled back and then headed out. He finished 18-19 for 20th.
#44 Jonathan Mayzak is all the way from South Carolina. He’s done the whole series and looks really good. He finished 20-16 for 19th.
#79 Ryan Peters is up from North Dakota and finished a very solid 13th in moto 1. His 2nd moto 20th put him 16th o/a.
#72 Kyle Keast was in some good battles all day. He was 12th overall (12-11).
#77 Brock Hoyer raced his 2nd national for the summer and finished 16-12 for 13th. He says he’ll head home to William’s Lake, BC and take a little rest.
#645 Cheyenne Harmon from Texas was solid all day and took 11th with 11-10 motos.
It was fun watching #10 Keylan Meston battle #68 Mike Brown in both motos. Keylan beat him in the first but got beaten in the 2nd. 9-9 put him 10th.
#68 Mike Brown is in his late 40’s. He finished 10-8 for 9th. We’ll likely see him again at Sand Del Lee and maybe more.
#9 Cade Clason got out near the front in moto 2 and finished 8-7 for 8th.
#5 Tyler Medaglia hounded #26 Kaven Benoit the entire first moto, just like the 2nd moto the week before. Unfortunately, an electrical issue kept him from charging in moto 2 and he took a 15th for 7th overall.
#800 Mike Alessi led the first moto for over 20 minutes. He ended up finishing 6-5 for 5th.
#45 Colton Facciotti didn’t have a perfect day and finished 5-4 for 4th overall. He leaves tied for the points lead with #1 Matt Goerke.
#1 Matt Goerke heads into the break tied for the points lead after very close 4-3 motos for 3rd o/a.
#16 Cole Thompson made a huge save after a near crash. He kept charging and finished right behind Benoit in the 2nd and close to the top 2 in the first. He looked pretty upset at the end of the day after taking 2nd o/a (3-2).
#26 Kaven Benoit is back up to speed and looks really solid. He’s looking forward to heading east, so this thing isn’t over, by a long shot! He won both motos, but it wasn’t easy.
450 Podium: Kaven Benoit (1-1), Cole Thompson (3-2), Matt Goerke (4-3).
We now take a couple weekends off before firing up the eastern swing at Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, Ontario. We’ll see you there!
How can’t we let Dylan say it?! “See you at the races…”