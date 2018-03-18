Photo Report | Rockstar Triple Crown Tour | Calgary AX Round 3

Photo Report | Rockstar Triple Crown Tour | Calgary AX Round 3

By Billy Rainford

The double-header weekend in Calgary, Alberta, wrapped up Saturday night as the Rockstar Triple Crown came to the city just east of the Rocky Mountains for rounds 2 and 3.

After a rough start out in Abbotsford, BC where the track was a muddy mess, riders and fans were treated to a traditional Arenacross track with great racing from top to bottom.

Pro rider entries were a little low and so heat races were used simply to determine gate pick for the mains — there were no LCQ’s.

Let’s take a look at the racing action from Saturday at the Agrium Western Event Centre in Stampede Park.

HEAT RACES

MAINS

250 Results:

1. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW

2. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK

3. 66 Marco Cannella YAM

4. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

5. 27 Tanner Ward KTM

6. 43 Jared Petruska HON

7. 477 Joey Parkes YAM

8. 517 Spencer Wilton KTM

9. 202 Blake Osatchuk HSK

10. 157 Wyatt Waddell HSK

11. 12 Dylan Wright HON

450 Results:

1. 16 Cole Thompson KTM

2. 45 Colton Facciotti HON

3. 2 Matt Goerke YAM

4. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

5. 68 Mike Brown HSK

6. 7 Dillan Epstein YAM

7. 10 Keylan Meston HSK

8. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK

9. 22 Brock Leitner KAW

10. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

11. 733 James Armstrong HON

Next Round: April 13/14, Sarnia, Ontario.