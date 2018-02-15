Photo Report | San Diego Supercross

Photo Report | San Diego Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Yes, I realize this is late this week…

Round 6 of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series continued to the billing as one of the strangest 450 battles we’ve seen i a long time. Unfortunately, there were a few riders injured that we won’t be seeing for a while.

In the 250 class, defending west champion, Justin Hill, has found his groove and is trying to make this a battle at the top.

In the 450 class, Eli Tomac failed to finish the main event, Justin Bogle was injured and will be missing for a while, and the Jason Anderson train keeps on chugging along.

In Canadian news, #497 Brock Leitner was unable to put in a fast enough lap to make the night show this week and #160 Jess Pettis was suffering the result of a shoulder issue from his crashes last week in Oakland.

Here’s a closer look at some of what happened on an eventful day in southern California.