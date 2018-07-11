Photo Report | Sand Del Lee – Round 5

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the racing action from Round 5 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour from Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, Ontario.

Riders dodged a bullet this past weekend as temperatures came back down to a respectable level and the humidity wasn’t even a factor. Had the race been held the week before, it would have been a much different story.

Sand Del Lee has been off the schedule the past couple years and it was great to head back to our nation’s capital for some sandy motocross action.

With 68 riders trying to race in the 250 class and 45 in the 450’s, it was nice to see full gates in both classes. The spaces in the 250 class have been filled up with fast Intermediates from both Ontario and Quebec. There were also lots of fast Pro riders lining up that we didn’t see out west.

Great job by the MX101 crew on giving us a rough but fair track to race on. Some sections became a little one-lined but there were places to pass, “all you need is just a little patience…”

250 Class

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

450 Class

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

This weekend we’re at the grueling Gopher Dunes track in Courtland, Ontario. The forecast is for 31 degrees C and sunshine. I’m guessing it will be humid, too. Remember to hydrate, everyone!