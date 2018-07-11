Photo Report | Sand Del Lee – Round 5

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the racing action from Round 5 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour from Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, Ontario.

Riders dodged a bullet this past weekend as temperatures came back down to a respectable level and the humidity wasn’t even a factor. Had the race been held the week before, it would have been a much different story.

Sand Del Lee has been off the schedule the past couple years and it was great to head back to our nation’s capital for some sandy motocross action.

With 68 riders trying to race in the 250 class and 45 in the 450’s, it was nice to see full gates in both classes. The spaces in the 250 class have been filled up with fast Intermediates from both Ontario and Quebec. There were also lots of fast Pro riders lining up that we didn’t see out west.

Great job by the MX101 crew on giving us a rough but fair track to race on. Some sections became a little one-lined but there were places to pass, “all you need is just a little patience…”

250 Class

#157 Wyatt Waddell had such an off day he didn’t even make the motos! That’s pretty crazy for a rider who should be in there with one arm tied behind his back. He’ll regroup for Gopher Dunes and get back on track.

I was really impressed with the speed of #491 Gabe Gutierres. He was easily the quickest in the unseeded qualifiers. Unfortunately, he had mechanical issues that kept him from showing his top 10 speed. Hopefully, we see the Massachusetts rider again this weekend at Gopher Dunes.

The rider earning the dubious honour of running the ‘Lanterne Rouge’ is #164 Mitch Goheen. It was great to see Mitch back at the races. Watch for him again this week at round 6.

The lanterne rouge is the competitor in last place in a cycling race such as the Tour de France. The phrase comes from the French for “Red Lantern” and refers to the red lantern hung on the rear vehicle of a passenger railway train or the brake van (USA caboose) of a railway freight (goods) train, which signalmen (USA dispatchers) would look for in order to make sure none of the couplings had become disconnected.

#114 Quinn Amyotte is back after his back injury he suffered at the Barrie AX. His day didn’t go the way he’d hoped, but he was back in action on Sunday. 37-33 put him 36th.

#127 Connor Arsenault wasn’t happy with his 28-DNF day for 35th overall. He’s much faster than that and will prove it this week.

#543 Charles-Etienne Leveille is only 16 years old and the team was very happy with his 32-23 motos for 26th overall.

#55 Jack Wright’s day didn’t go as planed, either. He had a solid 15th in moto 1 but then broke his throttle in the second for a DNF. He was 23rd o/a and will be better this week at Gopher Dunes.

#24 Michael Fowler worked his Engineering job all week in Pennsylvania and then dropped down to the 250 class for the weekend. He finished 21st (21-18).

#17 Casey Keast finished 16-19 for 17th overall. He said he “struggled a bit” so watch for an improvement this week.

#527 Jake Tricco made his Pro/Am debut this week and was impressive. He made a few rookie mistakes, but that’s to be expected. He finished a very solid 9th in moto 1 and then crashed at the start of the 2nd and had to race without a front brake for 24th putting him 15th on the day.

I’m waiting for #35 Jonah Brittons to make a little more noise out there. His 14-12 motos for 14th are pretty good, but he’s got more in the tank.

It’s also good to see #33 Chris Fortier back racing in Canada. His day didn’t go perfectly but he showed he has the speed. 8-16 put him 13th after getting caught up in a first turn crash in the 2nd.

#278 is also back in action after racing some of the SXQC series. He was the victim of the first moto gate jump and got stuck. He headed out dead last and charged up to 13th. He didn’t get a great start in the 2nd and finished 10th. It was a hard-fought 12th for Westen.

#15 Jess Pettis was taken out of the first moto with an early mechanical. He came back to prove his speed by winning the second by a good margin. DNF-1 put him 11th.

#43 Jared Petruska doesn’t see a whole lot of sand at home in Calgary. His 10-11 finishes for 10th were pretty good considering he was on the ground a couple times.

#196 Jyile Mitchell is from Bermuda and it was cool to see him lining up here in Canada. He’s pretty fast, too! He finished 11-9 for 9th.

#36 Taylor Arsenault was also back in action. He’s a full-time working stiff now and should be proud of his 12-8 motos for 8th. He’ll float around the 6-8 mark every round, I’d say.

Everyone was pulling for #27 Tanner Ward last week after losing his brother. It was an emotional day for him and he managed to grab both holeshots and give great speeches on the podium. He was 4th in the first but then went down early in moto 2 after clipping a flagger stand and finished 15th for 7th overall.

#66 Marco Cannella is the real deal and has been very solid. He was up in 3rd early in moto 1 and then ran alone in 6th for most of the second for 6th overall.

#19 Hayden Halstead said he was looking forward to the sand and he proved it! Great rides for the MX101 truck driver with 5-7 motos for 5th after passing lots of riders to get there.

Word on the street is that #18 Josh Osby spins faster laps than everyone at Club MX during the week. He’s having a bit of a hard time transferring that speed to Canada. I didn’t know it happened the other way! When he gets it sorted, he’ll be a threat for wins. He was 6-5 for 4th.

#1 Shawn Maffenbeier made a few mistakes and was well outside the top 10 on lap 1 of moto 1. He admitted the false start took him off his game for a while. He led moto 2 for 3 laps and was 3-3 on the day for 3rd overall.

A 100% healthy Joey Crown is going to be dangerous. He’s almost there and won the 1st moto. He took 4th in moto 2 for 2nd on the day. He also took over 2nd in points.

From the very first time #12 Dylan Wright hit the track for practice, you could tell he was feeling good. He wheelied and scrubbed his way around to the cheers of his hometown crowd.

He jumped the start in moto 1 and paid the stop-and-go price on lap 2. He dropped back outside the top 10 and then charged back to the read wheel of Joey at the flag for 2nd. He took 2nd in moto 2 and knew that would give him the overall. 2-2 for the win.

250 Podium: Dylan Wright (2-2), Joey Crown (1-4), Shawn Maffenbeier (3-3).

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #12 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON		  3rd
Heat 1		 2nd 2nd 54
 2nd  #335 KTM  JOEY CROWN
METAMORA, MI		  4th
Heat 1		 1st 4th 53
 3rd  #1 Kawasaki  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		 3rd 3rd 50
 4th  #18 KTM  JOSH OSBY
VALPARAISO, IN		  7th
Heat 1		 6th 5th 41
 5th  #19 Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON		  8th
Heat 1		 5th 7th 40
 6th  #66 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
WATERDOWN, ON		  5th
Heat 1		 7th 6th 39
 7th  #27 KTM  TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON		  6th
Heat 1		 4th 15th 34
 8th  #36 KTM  TAYLOR ARSENAULT
  12th
Heat 1		 12th 8th 32
 9th  #196 Yamaha  JYILE MITCHELL
BERMUDA, 		  22nd
Heat 1		 11th 9th 32
 10th  #43 Honda  JARED PETRUSKA
CALGARY, AB		  16th
Heat 1		 10th 11th 31
 11th  #15 Yamaha  JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  1st
Heat 1		 DNF 1st 30
 12th  #278 Kawasaki  WESTON WROZYNA
NEWTONVILEE, ON		  9th
Heat 1		 13th 10th 29
 13th  #33 Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER FORTIER
LEVIA, QC		  10th
Heat 1		 8th 16th 28
 14th  #35 Honda  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  21st
Heat 1		 14th 12th 26
 15th  #527 Yamaha  JAKE TRICCO
COLLINGWOOD, ON		  14th
Heat 1		 9th 24th 19
 16th  #41 KTM  VINCENT LAUZON
  18th
Heat 1		 20th 14th 18
 17th  #17 Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC		  13th
Heat 1		 16th 19th 17
 18th  #58 KTM  TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB		  15th
Heat 1		 23rd 13th 16
 19th  #51 Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE
BLAINVILLE, ON		  19th
Heat 1		 19th 17th 16
 20th  #40 Kawasaki  GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC		  31st
Heat 1		 17th 20th 15
 21st  #24 Yamaha  MICHAEL FOWLER
BEECH CREEK, PA		  34th
Heat 1		 21st 18th 13
 22nd  #23 Kawasaki  JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC		  23rd
Heat 1		 18th 21st 13
 23rd  #55 Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON		  20th
Heat 1		 15th DNF 11
 24th  #98 Yamaha  ANTHANY SPADACCINI
CUMBERLAND, ON		  38th
Heat 1		 22nd 25th 5
 25th  #62 Honda  SAMUEL LAVOIE
DEGELIS, QC		  32nd
Heat 1		 26th 22nd 4
 25th  #60 Husqvarna  QUINTON ROBIN
ECKVILLE, AB		  37th
Heat 1		 25th 26th 1
 26th  #543 KTM  CHARLES-ETIENNE LAVEILLE
QUEBEC, 		  24th
Heat 1		 32nd 23rd 3
 27th  #214 KTM  NICHOLAS LAVELLE
TERREBONNE, QC		  25th
Heat 1		 24th 29th 2
 28th  #416 Yamaha  CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL		  30th
Heat 1		 27th 28th 0
 30th  #95 Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER
ST JOSEPH DE BEAUCE, QC		  33rd
Heat 1		 31st 30th 0
 31st  #115 KTM  WILLIAM MIREAULT
, QC		  35th
Heat 1		 29th 32nd 0
 32nd  #458 KTM  MICHAEL SWENEY
JOHNSTOWN, CO		  26th
Heat 1		 35th 27th 0
 33rd  #191 Husqvarna  ROSS THIRNBECK
OMEMEE, ON		  41st
Heat 1		 34th 31st 0
 34th  #411 KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD
PORT FRANKS, ON		  40th
Heat 1		 33rd 35th 0
 35th  #127 KTM  CONNOR ARSENAULT
  28th
Heat 1		 28th DNF 0
 36th  #114 Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON		  29th
Heat 1		 37th 33rd 0
 37th  #164 Yamaha  MITCH GOHEEN
OSHAWA, ON		  39th
Heat 1		 36th 34th 0
 38th  #118 Yamaha  CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
ST JEAN SUR RICHELIE, QC		  27th
Heat 1		 30th DNF 0
 39th  #133 Yamaha  GOULET JEAN-OLIVIER
, QC		  17th
Heat 1		 38th DNF 0
 DNF  #491 KTM  GABE GUTIERRES
  11th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
250 Pro Point Standings
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/2/2018
Finish		 6/9/2018
Finish		 6/16/2018
Finish		 7/7/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#1 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 2nd 2nd 5th 2nd 3rd 256
2nd – JOEY CROWN
#335 – METAMORA, MI		 3rd 4th 3rd 3rd 2nd 239 (-17)
3rd – JESSE PETTIS
#15 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 1st 1st 10th 1st 11th 231 (-25)
4th – JOSH OSBY
#18 – VALPARAISO, IN		 4th 3rd 2nd 16th 4th 212 (-44)
5th – MARCO CANNELLA
#66 – WATERDOWN, ON		 6th 5th 4th 4th 6th 208 (-48)
6th – DYLAN WRIGHT
#12 – OTTAWA, ON		 14th 13th 1st 12th 1st 185 (-71)
7th – TANNER WARD
#27 – WOODSTOCK, ON		 8th 6th 8th 5th 7th 182 (-74)
8th – JARED PETRUSKA
#43 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 9th 17th 6th 10th 158 (-98)
9th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#19 – WATERFORD, ON		 9th 19th 6th 17th 5th 146 (-110)
10th – TEREN GERBER
#58 – CORONATION, AB		 10th 10th 9th 7th 18th 137 (-119)
11th – CASEY KEAST
#17 – KELOWNA, BC		 7th 7th 7th DNF 17th 131 (-125)
12th – JONAH BRITTONS
#35 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 12th 20th 23rd 13th 14th 104 (-152)
13th – ANTHANY SPADACCINI
#98 – CUMBERLAND, ON		 15th 12th 16th 8th 24th 98 (-158)
14th – QUINTON ROBIN
#60 – ECKVILLE, AB		 18th 16th 12th 9th 25th 93 (-163)
14th – JASON BENNY
#23 – JOLIETTE, QC		 40th 8th 19th 10th 22nd 93 (-163)
16th – TEE PERROTT
#737 – HIGH RIVER, AB		 13th 18th 15th 14th 83 (-173)
17th – RYLAN BLY
#245 – OKOTOKS, AB		 11th 11th 13th 73 (-183)
18th – WYATT WADDELL
#157 – DELTA, BC		 16th 15th 28th 15th   67 (-189)
19th – CHAD SAULTZ
#416 – BATAVIA, IL		 19th 14th DNF 11th 28th 66 (-190)
20th – CONNOR PAUL
#289 – RIMBEY, AB		 25th 21st 20th 18th   48 (-208)

450 Class

I joked about that kicker on the table giving riders cold sweats. Well, #72 Kyle Keast went end over end and hurt some ribs over it early. He finished with a rare DNF-DNS.

The Lanterne Rouge in the 450 class goes to South Carolina rider, #463 Zach Nobrega. 37-35 put him 37th. Hey, at least you made the photo report, Zach!

So far, this has been a summer of character building for #645 Cheyenne Harmon from Texas. He took a DNF in both motos and even found himself trapped under his bike for a while. Two cliches work here: 1) What doesn’t kill you… and 2) If it weren’t for bad luck… Hang in there, Cheyenne.

La Toque 2001…seriously???!!! That’s apparently the last time #767 Jason Thorne lined up for a Pro National! He looked a little stiff but also like he had a great time. He made the first sheet of results, and went 32-34 for 33rd. Gopher Dunes? No. He’s headed to BC but we may see him in some Supercross after shows this fall.

Finishing 1st in the 450 name game, it’s #169 Chandler Fritzius from parts unknown. He was 18th in moto 1 but then took a DNF in moto 2 for 22nd. Turns out, he’s from Quebec.

It’s been a long road back from Epstein-Barr for #117 Michael Dasilva. He’s back racing and took 18th. Troubles in moto 1 (2 crashes) put him back in 25th but he rebounded for a solid 15th in moto 2.

#20 Davey Fraser has also been pretty quiet, so far this summer. He was a consistent 14-16 for 15th.

#28 JC Bujold put his head down and kept moving forward from almost last in moto 2 at Sand Del Lee.His 13-12 motos put him 13th and is looking forward to the rest of the series.

#63 Graham Scott and #21 Ryan Lalonde had some good battles just like back home on Vancouver Island. Ryan was 12th (11-13) and Graham was 11th (12-11).

10-10 matched his number, but #10 Keylan Meston wants to be mixing it up with the front runners. He says he wasn’t feeling it, so hopefully he gets back on track this week.

#4 Jeremy Medaglia was back and filling in for the injured Mike Alessi. He headed out with his brother out front in moto 2 and would end up taking 9th on the day with 7-9 motos. We won’t see him back on the green bike this week at Gopher Dunes, but it’s not because the team wasn’t happy with his results.

#9 Cade Clason put his vast Supercross experience to use over this crazy kicker on the tabletop. While other panic revved, Cade pulled tear offs. His 8-7 motos put him 8th.

#46 Ryan Dowd is a sand guy and looked really good, going 9-6 for 7th overall. Watch for more from him this week at Gopher Dunes.

#7 Dillan Epstein was a steady 6th in moto 1 and then came from well outside the top 20 for an amazing 5th in moto 2. He’s got to be getting his stuff together for a push as we continue east.

#16 Cole Thompson looked solid for 5th at SDL, but you know he expects more from himself than 5-4 motos — he’s going for wins. He’s been great at Gopher Dunes so let’s see if he can get out front this week.

#26 Kaven Benoit carried his moto win streak to 4 after moto 1. He was dead last off the start in moto 2 and charged his way up to 8th by the end for 4th.

Not to be a jerk, but I get a kick out of #1 Matt Goerke’s podium speeches when he doesn’t win; he takes it so hard. He’s always right there and isn’t happy unless the score sheet reads 1-1. His 3-3 keeps him in the hunt but he is now 7 points out of first place.

#5 Tyler Medaglia ran 2nd in the first moto until he messed up and collected some twine in his rear brake, dropping to 4th late. He came back and raced to a solid 2nd, holding off a charging Goerke in the process for 2nd overall.

#45 Colton Facciotti dogged Tyler Medaglia in the 1ts moto and then took 2nd. He moved his way up early in the second and took the lead on lap 8 for the win and the overall. Let this be a reminder, never count either Colton or Tyler out. Colton will be the only 450 with a red plate this week at his home race at Gopher Dunes.

450 Podium: Colton Facciotti (2-1), Tyler Medaglia (4-2), Matt Goerke (3-3).

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #45 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
AYLMER, ON		  4th
Heat 1		 2nd 1st 57
 2nd  #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
BROOKSFIELDS, NS		  1st
Heat 1		 4th 2nd 50
 3rd  #1 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		  2nd
Heat 1		 3rd 3rd 50
 4th  #26 KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
BON CONSEIL, QC		  6th
Heat 1		 1st 8th 48
 5th  #16 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		  5th
Heat 1		 5th 4th 44
 6th  #7 Yamaha  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND OAKS, CA		  3rd
Heat 1		 6th 5th 41
 7th  #46 KTM  RYAN DOWD
LUDLOW, MA		  9th
Heat 1		 9th 6th 37
 8th  #9 Honda  CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELS, SC		  8th
Heat 1		 8th 7th 37
 9th  #4 Kawasaki  JEREMY MEDAGLIA
, ON		  7th
Heat 1		 7th 9th 36
 10th  #10 Husqvarna  KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB		  10th
Heat 1		 10th 10th 32
 11th  #63 Honda  GRAHAM SCOTT
NORTH SAANICH, BC		  18th
Heat 1		 12th 11th 29
 12th  #21 Kawasaki  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		  14th
Heat 1		 11th 13th 28
 13th  #28 Honda  JEAN CHRISTIAN BUJOLD
ST HUBERT, QC		  13th
Heat 1		 13th 12th 27
 14th  #52 Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON		  27th
Heat 1		 16th 14th 22
 15th  #20 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  12th
Heat 1		 14th 16th 22
 16th  #44 Honda  JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELS INLET, SC		  20th
Heat 1		 15th 20th 17
 17th  #88 Yamaha  ADDISON EMORY
OWASSO, OK		  30th
Heat 1		 17th 19th 16
 18th  #117 Kawasaki  MICHAEL DA SILVA
ST JEANSUR RICHELIEU, QC		  22nd
Heat 1		 25th 15th 12
 19th  #39 KTM  ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON		  24th
Heat 1		 23rd 17th 12
 20th  #69 Yamaha  BRANDON GOURLAY
  21st
Heat 1		 22nd 18th 12
 21st  #71 Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC		  11th
Heat 1		 20th 22nd 10
 22nd  #169 Honda  CHANDLER FRITZIUS
  17th
Heat 1		 18th DNF 8
 23rd  #951 Honda  AARON HOUSER
GREENCASTLE, PN		  23rd
Heat 1		 19th 29th 7
 24th  #156 Husqvarna  COLE WILSON
UXBRIDGE, ON		  33rd
Heat 1		 29th 21st 5
 25th  #176 KTM  RYAN DERRY
THORNHILL, ON		  19th
Heat 1		 21st 28th 5
 26th  #383 Kawasaki  CAMERON MEAD
  29th
Heat 1		 24th 24th 4
 27th  #150 Honda  BRETT YOUNG
LAWRENCETOWN, NS		  26th
Heat 1		 28th 23rd 3
 28th  #93 Yamaha  ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON		  31st
Heat 1		 27th 25th 1
 28th  #110 Yamaha  BROCK KELLY
AJAX, ON		  25th
Heat 1		 26th 26th 0
 29th  #87 KTM  TRAVIS ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON		  32nd
Heat 1		 31st 27th 0
 31st  #279 Kawasaki  WILHELM MACDONELL
JUDIQUE, NS		  39th
Heat 1		 34th 30th 0
 32nd  #243 Yamaha  ERIC SCHILDT
GRIMSBY, ON		  38th
Heat 1		 33rd 33rd 0
 33rd  #767 KTM  JASON THORNE
CAVAN, ON		  36th
Heat 1		 32nd 34th 0
 34th  #196 Yamaha  LOGAN GALLANT
HALIFAX, NS		  34th
Heat 1		 36th 31st 0
 35th  #302 Yamaha  DANNY GAREY
, QB		  37th
Heat 1		 35th 32nd 0
 36th  #159 Yamaha  NOAH HICKERSON
  28th
Heat 1		 30th DNF 0
 37th  #463 Kawasaki  ZACHERY NOBREGA
MYRTLE BEACH, SC		  40th
Heat 1		 37th 35th 0
 DNF  #645 Yamaha  CHEYENNE HARMON
NEWARK, TX		  16th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #72 Husqvarna  KYLE KEAST
LINDSAY, ON		  15th
Heat 1		 DNF DNS 0
 DNF  #250 Honda  SCOTT HOUGH
HAMMOND, ON		  35th
Heat 1		 DNF DNS 0
450 Pro – Point Standings
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 5/26/2018
Finish		 6/2/2018
Finish		 6/9/2018
Finish		 6/16/2018
Finish		 7/7/2018
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#45 – AYLMER, ON		 1st 1st 7th 4th 1st 256
2nd – MATT GOERKE
#1 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 2nd 2nd 2nd 3rd 3rd 249 (-7)
3rd – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – BON CONSEIL, QC		 7th 8th 1st 1st 4th 239 (-17)
4th – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – BRIGDEN, ON		 4th 4th 4th 2nd 5th 232 (-24)
5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – BROOKSFIELDS, NS		 3rd 6th 3rd 7th 2nd 228 (-28)
6th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#7 – THOUSAND OAKS, CA		 14th 7th 5th 6th 6th 185 (-71)
7th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 5th 10th 9th 10th 10th 172 (-84)
8th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – HILLIARD, FL		 6th 5th 6th 5th 165 (-91)
9th – CADE CLASON
#9 – CHESTERFIELS, SC		 8th 17th 16th 8th 8th 147 (-109)
10th – GRAHAM SCOTT
#63 – NORTH SAANICH, BC		 11th 12th 13th 17th 11th 133 (-123)
11th – RYAN LALONDE
#21 – VICTORIA, BC		 10th 20th 12th 14th 12th 123 (-133)
12th – KYLE KEAST
#72 – LINDSAY, ON		 12th 11th 8th 12th DNF 122 (-134)
13th – CHEYENNE HARMON
#645 – NEWARK , TX		 35th 9th 11th 11th DNF 90 (-166)
14th – YANICK BOUCHER
#52 – HEARST, ON		 19th 15th 19th 22nd 14th 76 (-180)
15th – DAVEY FRASER
#20 – HALIFAX, NS		 20th 13th 24th 20th 15th 74 (-182)
16th – ERIC JEFFERY
#39 – COURTICE, ON		 15th 18th 15th 19th 70 (-186)
17th – MIKE BROWN
#68 – BRISTOL, VA		 9th 9th 68 (-188)
18th – BRYANT HUMISTON
#78 – ROCK SPRINGS, WY		 18th 16th 18th 18th 67 (-189)
19th – JONATHAN MAYZAK
#44 – MURRELS INLET, SC		 17th 32nd 29th 19th 16th 55 (-201)
19th – BROCK HOYER
#77 – WILLIAMS L;AKE, BC		 10th 13th 55 (-201)

This weekend we’re at the grueling Gopher Dunes track in Courtland, Ontario. The forecast is for 31 degrees C and sunshine. I’m guessing it will be humid, too. Remember to hydrate, everyone!

 

