Photo Report | Sarnia Arenacross

Photo Report | Sarnia Arenacross

By Billy Rainford

It was great to be at the races in Canada again this past weekend for Round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Championship.

Coming into this week, we figured there would be a few riders to add to the starting grid in both the 250 and 450 classes, and we were right. Several Ontario Pros showed up to test themselves against the best we have.

17 riders ran practice and qualifying in the 250 class and 13 in the 450 class. No, not as many riders as you would think, but it still made for some great racing entertainment.

The three red plate holders that came into round 3 will be heading into round 4 with them still in tact. Here’s a look at the racing action from a full Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario.

Here are a few black and white artsy photos I really like.

250 Main

250 PRO Results

450 Main