Photo Report | Sarnia Arenacross – The Amateurs
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
There was a full field of amateurs racing at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena Saturday afternoon and evening in Sarnia, Ontario. As part of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour, amateur riders get the opportunity to race, essentially, the same tracks as the Pro riders.
Here’s a look at some of the winners and more from Saturday.
Let’s start off with young #477 Ryder Snelgrove who took the win in the 51 (4-6) class.
Grady Mansfield was 2nd.
#912 Kolton Jackson took the win in the 52 Shaft class and had to love the attention he got, being the only rider on the track in front of the crowd.
#158 Nathan Snelgrove took the 51 (7-8) win ahead of Carney and Miller.
#126 Ayrton Pomeroy was the winner in the 65 (10-11) class.
#17 Nolan Booker was 2nd.
#81 Christian Plasse was 3rd on what could have been the best looking bike of the weekend!
#11 Riley Clapp took the 65 (7-9) win and threw his goggles to the crowd.
#76 Ben Kongmany was 2nd.
#214 Ryan Mott was the winner in the 85 (12-16) class.
#25 Tristan Dares won the 85 (9-11) class.
#114 Quinn Amyotte took the 250 Intermediate win.
He kept coming up short on the finish line double.
But it didn’t stop him from continuing to try it!
#519 John McKenney won the 250 Junior Main.
#32 Seth Hughes gave chase in 2nd.
#381 Kelcey Jones was 3rd.
The Intermediate races were fun to watch as Amyotte and #527 Jake Tricco went at it pretty hard. Quinn got the Open Intermediate win, too.
This pile-up caused a red flag restart in one of the Intermediate motos.
#527 Jake Tricoo looked fast but will have to limit his mistakes, moving forward.
This kind of thing can’t keep happening.
#381 Kyle Jones looked solid as he went on to win the Open Junior class.
A Junior moto heads into turn 1.
#381 Kelcey Jones heads into turn 1 first in the Ladies class.
#470 Charity Backman is from Saskatchewan and won the Ladies class.
#32 Seth Hughes won the Schooolboy class ahead of Corbett and Gabor.
Tristan Dares got the Supermini win.
#613 Cayden Wise was 2nd.
#52 Luke Tricco was 3rd.
Messing around in the pits…and caught on camera.
Arenacross takes a learned skill that is different from outdoors. Although it could sometimes look like a rodeo, these kids will benefit from the experience.
I don’t know anything about #403 Jason Honsinger, but he was fast and took the Vet +30 win, handily.
#17 Damon Luksys took the final win on the results page in the Youth class.
Full results can be found HERE.
Hopefully, we’ll see most of these riders again this weekend for the double-header in Barrie. Be sure to check the shortened Amateur schedule for Friday if you plan on racing.
Thanks for reading and we’ll see you again in Barrie!
See you at the races…