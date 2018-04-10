Photo Report | Sarnia Arenacross
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
Let’s have a look at how everyone did this past week at Round 4 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour in the sold out Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario.
It was built, and they came…in droves! It was great to see the local support of this event.
Tyler Medaglia with his patented opening ceremonies entracnce was a huge hit.
Local boy, Cole Thompson, was definitely the crowd favourite. They’ve watched him come up through the ranks and were thrilled to see him on the professional stage.
There was also a full schedule of amateur racing throughout the day and into the night show. We’ll post photos of them later.
250
#101 Ryan Lockhart came to Ontario from BC to defend his #2 position in the series. He got into turn 1 first in the 250 Main.
Finishing way back in 11th was #157 Wyatt Waddell. If he keeps it on 2 wheels, he’s a top 5 threat. That will be his challenge for the final weekend of racing in Barrie.
#411 Duncan MacLeod didn’t get a great start and so raced near the back of this competitive field. He finished 10th.
#415 Dario Zecca is a Lakehead University student studying to be a teacher. He put his yellow-plated Honda in 9th place and learned a lot about Arenacross racing against some of the best in the business.
#807 Drew Roberts showed up on a KTM 125 2-stroke and was immediately the crowd favourite. He finished 8th.
Younger brother, #87 Travis Roberts,finished one spot ahead of him in 7th.
#23 is Jason Benny who showed up on his new PRMX ride and looked pretty solid. Hopefully, he has more of the team’s trick race parts this week in Barrie. Aside from a small tip-over in the main, he was good, after rounding lap 1 up in 4th place. He was 6th at the flag.
#101 Ryan Lockhart said he really couldn’t get comfortable on the tricky track surface. After a great jump in the main, he finished 5th. He had to put a solid stuff pass on fellow BC racer Waddell on lap 1.
#24 Michael Fowler has a ton of Supercross experience and had a really solid showing in Sarnia. He raced up at the front in his heat and took 4th in the main.
#27 Tanner Ward was the only 250 tripling into the rhythm section. I’m not sure it was any faster, but it looked great! After a not-so-good start, Tanner pushed his way up to 3rd by the flag.
#66 Marco Cannella is catching onto this Pro Game quickly. He looks calm and comfortable out there with the season veterans. He moved his way up to 2nd at the flag.
#3 Shawn Maffenbeier looks untouchable in this group. He got out to the lead early and was never challenged. His only concern was getting through lappers that he encountered on lap 3.
Can anyone step up and challenge him at the final weekend? It’s doubtful.
250 Podium: Shawn Mafenbeier, Marco Cannella, Tanner Ward.
450
#156 Cole Wilson just missed making it into the 450 Main.
Keylan Meston was forced to race the LCQ against a couple riders who weren’t really supposed to be in it. Because of this, Keylan Missed making the Main. Not sure if anything can be done about this result.
#243 Eric Schildt came out to give it a try and never really looked 100% comfortable out there. He missed making the Main.
The 450 main blasts off the line for the finale of the night.
#20 Davey Fraser got to the first turn first, but went wide, allowing #16 Cole Thompson to sneak inside and check out. #2 Matt Goerke got out of shape rounding turn 1 and slammed into #733 Steve Mages and #45 Colton Facciotti. It caused some early panic throughout the pack.
#93 Zack Zager will be remembered for his unintentional take-out of Facciotti. Zack finished 10th.
After a solid start, Fraser was 2nd early. He finished back in 9th at the flag.
#733 Steve Mages found himself on the ground and it hurt his chances at a better finish. He cross-rutted the finish line double and spent some time getting going again. He was 8th.
#7 Dillan Epstein is still waiting for that breakout ride in this Arenacross series. We know he’ll be strong outdoors, but he wants more in this AX series. He was 7th.
#45 Colton Facciotti was fighting his way forward in 3rd place. Unfortunately, the hit from Zager in the rhythm section took him out of contention and scrambling to get back to 6th by the flag. It could prove a costly situation.
#72 Kyle Keast pushed his way around the technical track and managed to hit 5th by the checkered flag.
#9 Cade Clason made his first appearance in the series and looked pretty solid for his first race in some time. He was 4th.
#5 Tyler Medaglia capitalized on the Faciotti crash and moved his way up into 3rd spot by the flag. There’s a protest underway that may affect this outcome, however.
#2 Matt Goerke looked like he was giving it more that 100% out there in the final. He scrapped his way around the track the entire main but couldn’t make up ground on the leader. He was 2nd.
#16 Cole Thompson got out front early and never looked back. He managed his lead and even made this win look easy.
He took the checkered flag a full section ahead of the rest. The Sarnia crowd cheered loud for their hometown hero.
450 Podium: Cole Thompson, Matt Goerke, Tyler Medaglia*.
Thanks for reading and we’ll see you for the final weekend in Barrie, Friday and Saturday nights.