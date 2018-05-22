Photo Report | Jeff Hits an SCRC Race in Oxbow, Saskatchewan
By Jeff McConkey
Photos by Kate Lees
This past weekend, I was fortunate to receive an offer to travel West to Saskatchewan to take part in the SCRC Series (South Corner Racing Series). Brian Lees and the amazing staff from Moose Mountain Leisure set me up with brand new Kawasaki KX250f.
This weekend’s race was situated in Oxbow, Saskatchewan, about 13 miles North of the US border. The Oxbow track did their best to give us a great track, even though the wind and dry conditions fought them all weekend.
I was amazed with the family fun atmosphere that everyone had. Small doesn’t always mean less as this series and its riders have a lot to offer.
Here is a quick photo report from Sunday, and be sure to keep an eye out for my step-by-step piece of how my dusty Saskatchewan trip went.
The action was exciting in Oxbow, but, unfortunately, I was glued to the Hangtown results. Sorry, ladies.
Since we broke the good news about Canadian Kawasaki Motors coming aboard with DMX, this retro graphic kit caught my eye… “Let the Good Times Roll.”
SCRC president and Women’s West National #8 was on the gas and prepping hard for Round 1 in Calgary in 5 short days.
Kaitlyn Alexander had a good day in Oxbow going 6-5 for 5th o/a.
Nya Nelson was consistent all day finishing 7-7 for 7th o/a.
Newcomer Jasmine Gelowitz was solid with a 9-9 for 9th o/a.
Great battles all day between Beth Lischynski and Emily Quigley in Ladies action.
The Oxbow track was fast and offered some decent-size jumps from yours truly.
Codie Rouse was the most consistently fast all day in Oxbow dominating the Vet class with an easy 1-1 for 1st o/a.
The smooth style of Josh Nay snagged him 3rd o/a in Vet and 6th o/a in A class.
I tried everything I had to run with the top guys in the Vet class, but ended up 5-8 for 6th o/a after going down while running 4th in moto 2.
Good vibes go out to Manitoba’s Chris Elliott, after he had a nasty crash sending him to hospital in Regina by air ambulance.
If you’re not going to go fast, you sure as hell better look fast!
Our good friends at FXR had me looking “Lit” all weekend. Look for product reviews in the coming weeks.
Moose Mountain Leisure’s own Trevor Holm pumped up early on the big 450 but had a solid day finishing 12th o/a in Vet.
Joey Nelson kept the 2-stroke dream alive on the KX125 in the Vet class.
There were a few ‘hero corners’ on the fast Oxbow track that let you really stay on the gas.
Sorry for hogging the race report. I guess I had 1 too many “fan girls” in Oxbow. LOL
Blair Fonstad had a busy day going 6-2 for 4th o/a in B class and 10-DNF for 19th in Vet.
Trevor Holm claimed he didn’t feel comfortable on the 450, but he looks pretty solid to me.
Quick Intermediate Jeremie Lacroix used Oxbow as a warm-up for this Saturday’s Round 1 in Calgary.
Women’s Moto is in good hands in Saskatchewan.
This pic is for Bigwave. I somehow feel he’d love the old school school bus hauler.
Once again, this wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the great crew at Moose Mountain Leisure.
My Moose Mountain Leisure Direct Motocross Scott-Sports FXR Lime-Nine Kawasaki Canada KX250F looked way better than I performed. Sorry, guys.
It’s true.
I wasn’t offering candy, but I was willing to pitch in and get the SCRC scoring van to the races. I do believe my rig license is next.
Direct Motocross is a strong supporter of Saskatchewan Motocross.
The Oxbow track had a very cool layout. Who knew that had a valley?!
If you are anywhere near Carlyle, Saskatchewan, please check out Moose Mountain Leisure for any of your motorsports needs year-round.