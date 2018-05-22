Photo Report | Jeff Hits an SCRC Race in Oxbow, Saskatchewan

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Kate Lees

This past weekend, I was fortunate to receive an offer to travel West to Saskatchewan to take part in the SCRC Series (South Corner Racing Series). Brian Lees and the amazing staff from Moose Mountain Leisure set me up with brand new Kawasaki KX250f.

This weekend’s race was situated in Oxbow, Saskatchewan, about 13 miles North of the US border. The Oxbow track did their best to give us a great track, even though the wind and dry conditions fought them all weekend.

I was amazed with the family fun atmosphere that everyone had. Small doesn’t always mean less as this series and its riders have a lot to offer.

Here is a quick photo report from Sunday, and be sure to keep an eye out for my step-by-step piece of how my dusty Saskatchewan trip went.