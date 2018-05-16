Photo Report | Walton Raceway Open House

By Billy Rainford

I made the familiar drive north from London to the small town of Walton, ON that is very much looking forward to hosting the biggest race on the Canadian Motocross calendar again this August.

After a year off the schedule, the Walton TransCan Amateur Motocross GNC is back, and the industry is happy to see it. Kids from across Canada and into the USA look forward to meeting at Walton Raceway to test themselves against the rest of the best to see where they stack up. This is our one chance to see them all on the same track at the same time, and that makes this the best amateur event on our schedule.

Brett Lee invited us up to check out their Open House event Wednesday afternoon to see everything the ever-growing-and-expanding facility has to offer. With almost countless activities to test and entertain everyone from kids to adults, there really is something for everyone at the track.

Here are a few photos from a great afternoon that went from rainy to sunny in the matter of a few minutes that saw local government officials taking it all in with us. The TransCan is a big event and this is an important facility for the area.