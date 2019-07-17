Photo Report | Women’s East MX Nationals | Round 1 Gopher Dunes
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
28 women lined up for Round 1 of the Women’s East MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes this past Saturday.
These motos would be the first time the women would hit the famed sand track at the end of the day, after the Pro motos had been run — the track would be rough!
#1 Eve Brodeur is the multi-time and defending champion but she would be put to the test by fellow Quebec racer, #192 Isabelle Thibault on her 250 2-stroke.
I shot video of the second moto. You can watch that here:
If Round 1 was any indication, we’re in for a great battle for this championship. Here’s a look at some of the racing.
|
|
|
| 1st
| #1
|
| EVE BRODEUR
LAVAL,
|2nd
|1st
|57
| 2nd
| #192
|
| ISABELLE THIBAULT
SAINT-NORBERT-D’ARTH,
|1st
|2nd
|57
| 3rd
| #3
|
| LIZ BURKE
ROLLO BAY,
|4th
|3rd
|48
| 4th
| #14
|
| BRITTANI MAJCHER
,
|7th
|4th
|42
| 5th
| #265
|
| BRITTANY GAGNE
DUMMER,
|5th
|5th
|42
| 6th
| #5
|
| SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
SAGUENAY,
|3rd
|11th
|40
| 7th
| #15
|
| EDEN NETELKOS
PORT JERVIS,
|8th
|6th
|38
| 8th
| #9
|
| CARRIE DAVIS
SOUTH KINGSTOWN,
|9th
|7th
|36
| 9th
| #297
|
| JACQUELINE RIESS
EDEN PRAIRIE,
|11th
|8th
|33
| 10th
| #670
|
| CHLOE PONCIA-MYRE
EMBRUN,
|12th
|10th
|30
| 11th
| #110
|
| BREANNA ROSE
WINDSOR,
|6th
|17th
|29
| 12th
| #7
|
| EMILIE-JADE LEVEILLE
SAINT-JÃ©RÃ´ME,
|15th
|9th
|28
| 13th
| #6
|
| GEMMA POPE
BLACKSTOCK,
|13th
|12th
|27
| 14th
| #345
|
| KAYCEY PRIOR
HEBRON,
|14th
|16th
|22
| 15th
| #10
|
| KELCEY JONES
FRASERVILLE,
|10th
|20th
|22
| 16th
| #627
|
| NAYDEEN LOTHIAN
,
|19th
|13th
|20
| 17th
| #75
|
| LINDSEY BRADLEY
PETERBOROUGH,
|18th
|14th
|20
| 18th
| #145
|
| HAILEY JOHNSON
COURTICE,
|17th
|15th
|20
| 19th
| #33
|
| MALIA GARANT
BEAUMONT,
|16th
|23rd
|13
| 20th
| #122
|
| BROOK GREENLAW
KAWARTHA LAKES,
|23rd
|18th
|11
| 21st
| #425
|
| AMELIA MATCHETT
SARNIA,
|25th
|19th
|8
| 22nd
| #818
|
| CINDY TRUDEL
SAINT-COLOMBAN,
|20th
|26th
|6
| 23rd
| #156
|
| ERICA SOLMES
COLLINGWOOD,
|26th
|21st
|5
| 24th
| #817
|
| JADEN CARLSON
TROY,
|24th
|22nd
|6
| 25th
| #27
|
| MAYA LEGARE
TORONTO,
|21st
|24th
|7
| 26th
| #98
|
| MELANIE HARVEY
SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAU,
|22nd
|25th
|5
| 27th
| #970
|
| DANA BARRETT
ACTON,
|27th
|27th
|0
| DNF
| #121
|
| MIKAILA BEACH
BADEN,
|DNF
|DNF
|0