Photo Report | Women’s East MX Nationals | Round 1 Gopher Dunes

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

28 women lined up for Round 1 of the Women’s East MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes this past Saturday.

These motos would be the first time the women would hit the famed sand track at the end of the day, after the Pro motos had been run — the track would be rough!

#1 Eve Brodeur is the multi-time and defending champion but she would be put to the test by fellow Quebec racer, #192 Isabelle Thibault on her 250 2-stroke.

I shot video of the second moto. You can watch that here:

If Round 1 was any indication, we’re in for a great battle for this championship. Here’s a look at some of the racing.

Moto 1 blasting off the gate at Gopher Dunes to get the Women’s East MX Nationals underway.

#98 Melanie Harvey always has a smile on her face at the track and said she was just happy to be at the races. She finished 22-25 for 26th place.

#27 Maya Legare moves up to the big bike for the nationals. She finished 21-24 for 25th overall.

#817 Jaden Carlson finished 24-22 for 24th.

#817 Cindy Trudel has been racing for a long time. She said she was pushing through a broken foot that is still healing, but still managed to finish 22nd overall with 20-26 motos.

#122 Brook Greenlaw was in some nice battles in moto 1 and finished 23rd. She came back for 18th in moto 2 to crack the top 20 overall.

#33 Malia Garant was in a good 6-rider battle for 12th place in moto 1 and took 16th. She was 23rd in moto 2 for 19th.

Hailey Johnson runs my old number so she gets in here! 17-15 put her 18th overall.

#75 Lindsey Bradley finished 18-14 for 17th.

#10 Kelcey Jones raced the western series for fun and finished up in 10th place in moto 1 and was 20th in moto 2 for 15th.

There was no shortage of line options on the jumps! #345 Kaycey Prior finished 14-16 for 14th.

#6 Gemma Pope was consistent on her 2-stroke and finished 13-12 for 13th.

#7 Emilie-Jade Leveille took 15th in moto 1 and came back for a top 10 in moto 2 for 9th. She was 12th overall.

#297 Jacqueline Riess moving her way up through the pack in moto 1. She finished 11-8 for 9th.

#9 Carrie Davis has returned to compete in Canada. She ripped her 2-stroke to 9-7 motos for 8th.

#15 Eden Netelkos is also back for more Canadian racing. She was in some great battles in moto 1 and finished 8-6 for 7th.

#5 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve on her way forward to a 3rd place moto 1 finish. She had some troubles in moto 2 and was 11th for 6th overall.

#265 Brittany Gagne decided very late to come race our series. It’s great to have her back and she finished 5-5 for 5th.

#14 Brittani Majcher fought hard for 7-4 motos and 4th overall.

#3 Liz Burke also raced the western series for some fun. She looked to be next fastest after the first two riders. 4-3 put her 3rd overall.

#192 Isabelle Thibault was the quickest rider at Gopher Dunes but a couple mistakes cost her this one. Watch for her this weekend at Sand Del Lee. She finished 1-2 for 2nd spot. She actually qualified 4 seconds fastest on the day!

#1 Eve Brodeur used her vast experience to take this one, after trading wins with Isabelle. This should be a great battle all series long. 2-1 gave her this one.