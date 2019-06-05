By Billy Rainford
The Women’s West MX Nationals got underway this past Saturday at Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary, Alberta.
With a full gat of riders and a couple wild cards thrown in, we were set for some really good action in the class.
They now go before and after the Pro Motos, so they got to see the Calgary track at both ends of the spectrum – relatively smooth and brutally beaten.
Here’s a look at the racing from Round 1 of 4:
Results:
- 36 Avrie Berry
- 50 Shelby Turner
- 1E Eve Brodeur
- 108 Liz Burke
- 15 Eden Netelkos
- 6 Dominique Daffe
- 498 Madi Watt
- 3 Danika White
- 419 Lexi Dyekman
- 381 Kelcey Jones
- 7 Kate Lees
- 12 Kaylie Kayer
- 250 Megan Arnemann
- 923 Ashley Sagnis
- 30 Courtney Stelter
- 10 Samantha Bartlett
- 49 Oriana Fraser
- 9 Kassee Morrison
- 8 Nicole Gaudern
- 19 Kiana Sache
- 327 McKenna Watt
- 88 Tay Esselink
- 171 Caslynd Plante
- 22 Leah Carrington
- 98 Melanie Harvey
- 785 Heather Chalifoux
- 119 Alexandra Sharrock
- 191 Marissa Monk
- 84 Payton Bruvold
- 197 Sarah Chipchar
- 139 Shelby Tse
- 137 Brie Day
- 29 Alissa Harkin
- 57 Robyn O’Donnell