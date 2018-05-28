Photo Report | Women’s West MX Nationals | Calgary – Round 1

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Round 1 of the 2018 Women’s West MX Nationals took place at Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary, AB this past Saturday. This was big news, as it meant they were, once again, to be showcased on the same day as the Pro men.

With 31 entries, the organizers were pleased with the local talent that nearly filled the gate.

Unfortunately, the Alberta 1-2 punch from last season, defending champ Shelby Turner and runner-up Lexi Pechout, were not going to be on the line.

Shelby suffered a fracture to her leg and Lexi is concentrating on school and wasn’t ready to race.

Filling their shoes would be the 2017 1E of Kennedy Lutz from Yorkton, SK. This couldn’t have been good news for the rest of the field.

With such a jammed Saturday schedule and a few hiccups, the women weren’t able to do a sight lap and had to go straight to race pace on a track they weren’t sure had been watered or altered. It must have been a bit unnerving, to say the least.

Here’s a look at some of the racing action.

Ladies – Overall Finish Positions

We now head to Popkum in BC for round 2 this Saturday.