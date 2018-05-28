Photo Report | Women’s West MX Nationals | Calgary – Round 1
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
Round 1 of the 2018 Women’s West MX Nationals took place at Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary, AB this past Saturday. This was big news, as it meant they were, once again, to be showcased on the same day as the Pro men.
With 31 entries, the organizers were pleased with the local talent that nearly filled the gate.
Unfortunately, the Alberta 1-2 punch from last season, defending champ Shelby Turner and runner-up Lexi Pechout, were not going to be on the line.
Shelby suffered a fracture to her leg and Lexi is concentrating on school and wasn’t ready to race.
Filling their shoes would be the 2017 1E of Kennedy Lutz from Yorkton, SK. This couldn’t have been good news for the rest of the field.
With such a jammed Saturday schedule and a few hiccups, the women weren’t able to do a sight lap and had to go straight to race pace on a track they weren’t sure had been watered or altered. It must have been a bit unnerving, to say the least.
Here’s a look at some of the racing action.
It was good to see previous series organizer #151 Kristi Moore able to be on the line with the women this season.
Everyone handles the pre-race jitters differently. #328 Kassee Morrison displays her technique. She finished 21-20 for 19th.
Lexi Pechout and Jeff McConkey hanging out before the gate dropped.
#138 Mariah Gauthier from Chapleau, ON decided to give the west coast a try this season.
#8 Nicole Gaudern crisscrossed the USA over the winter chasing races and was back in Canada.
It was also really good to see #4 Madi Watt back on the line after her horrible experience last year.
I don’t want to say it was a foregone conclusion, but…
#3 Danika White got the first moto holeshot and had her bike and gear looking top notch as usual.
Behind her, it was #265 Brittany Gagne, Lutz, Watt, and #17 Samantha Puky.
The second moto holeshot went to #923 Ashley Freeman as Lutz got to turn 1 first but went wide.
#92 Shelby Tse had a bit of a rough one at round 1 and could only muster a 28-31 31st on the day.
#13 Savannah Smith is from Saskatoon and finished 29th (DNF-26).
#70 is Amanda Stewart from BC. SHe was 27th (29-28).
“Did I leave the oven on in the RV??”
#12 Janelle Bartlett went 25-23 for 24th.
#147 Chelan Merwin eating a little roost as she heads down toward the Mountain’s Edge table. She finished 20th (21-20).
#88 Taylor Esselink on the gas and on her way to a top 15 finish with 13-15 motos.
#10 Kate Lees is coming of an injury and can barely move her one ankle. She still went out and just missed the top 10 in 11th with 11-12 motos. She was down in turn 2 in the second moto with Whiteside but clawed her way back.
Samantha Puky was in some great battles and when Watt passed her on the last lap, Samantha kept charging and got her back as Watt went a little wide. It was a great finish. 9th o/a (7-10).
#9 Kristin Tse decided to race (we weren’t sure the Tse sisters were coming) and found herself having to make a lot of passes in the first moto to get 10th. She was 7th in moto 2 and took 8th.
Jeff and I both commented on how fast #6 Tamala Whiteside looked in practice. She put herself up in the mix and finished 5-8 for 7th even after going down in turn 2 in moto 2.
#923 Ashley Freeman was also in a dogfight in both motos. She held on for 8-5 6th.
I think anything was a win for #4 Madi Watt, but she pushed hard and went for it. Her 6-6 motos gave her 5th.
#3 Danika White also looked very good Saturday. She pushed Gagne hard early in the first moto and took 3rd, and then took 4th in moto 2 for 4th on the day.
#5 Dominique Daffé hurt her back not too long ago and wasn’t sure she was going to race. She went out and didn’t look like she was going to push it early on and then there she was making passes and looking aggressive.
I was impressed with her rides for 3rd spot (4-3).
#265 Brittany Gagne is easily the most powerful rider on the track. Her training regimen is intense! She kept Kennedy in sight for quite a while in the first moto, but really couldn’t challenge for the lead. She was clearly the 2nd fastest in the field and took 2nd with 2-2 motos.
I don’t think anyone was surprised to see #1E Kennedy Lutz go 1-1 for this win. Seriously, you’d have to be a top Intermediate to challenge her. In fact, she won an Intermediate race last year at Whispering Pines!
I liked Gagne’s positivity on the podium, but I don’t see things changing in the next 3 rounds.
Madi Watt taking 5th.
Danika White 4th.
A very happy Dominique Daffé in 3rd.
New Hampshire’s Brittany Gagne in 2nd.
Kennedy Lutz with the win. She is now back in school attending grade 11 classes until next week.
Women’s top 5: Kennedy Lutz, Brittany Gagne, Dominique Daffé, Danika White, Madi Watt.
|
|
| 1st
| #1
|
| KENNEDY LUTZ
YORKTON, SK
|1st
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #265
|
| BRITTANY GAGNE
MILAN, NH
|2nd
|2nd
|44
| 3rd
| #5
|
| DOMINIQUE DAFFE
CALGARY, AB
|4th
|3rd
|38
| 4th
| #3
|
| DANIKA WHITE
CALGARY, AB
|3rd
|4th
|38
| 5th
| #4
|
| MADI WATT
ST PAUL, AB
|6th
|6th
|30
| 6th
| #923
|
| ASHLEY FREEMAN
,
|8th
|5th
|29
| 7th
| #6
|
| 618279 WHITESIDE
BLACK DIAMOND, AB
|5th
|8th
|29
| 8th
| #9
|
| KRISTIN TSE
WEST KELOWNA, BC
|10th
|7th
|25
| 9th
| #17
|
| SAMANTHA PUKY
CALGARY, AB
|7th
|10th
|25
| 10th
| #138
|
| MARIAH GAUTHIER
CHAPLEAU, ON
|9th
|9th
|24
| 11th
| #10
|
| KATE LEES
CARLYLE, SK
|11th
|12th
|19
| 12th
| #414
|
| MYAH HJORTELAND
ESTEVAN, SK
|12th
|14th
|16
| 13th
| #412
|
| MICHELLE MCCARTHY
CALGARY, AB
|14th
|13th
|15
| 14th
| #8
|
| NICOLE GAUOURN
,
|17th
|11th
|14
| 15th
| #88
|
| TAYLOR ESSELINK
KAMLOOPS, BC
|13th
|15th
|14
| 16th
| #119
|
| ALEXANDRA SHARROCK
,
|15th
|17th
|10
| 17th
| #24
|
| SAMANTHA BARTLETT
EDMONTON, AB
|16th
|18th
|8
| 18th
| #18
|
| CARLENE JOHNSON
WAINWRIGHT, AB
|20th
|16th
|6
| 19th
| #328
|
| KASSEE MORRISON
QUESNEL, BC
|18th
|19th
|5
| 20th
| #147
|
| CHELAN MERWIN
FORT ST JOHN, BC
|21st
|20th
|1
| 21st
| #31
|
| JANNIE LAMONTAGE
,
|22nd
|21st
|0
| 22nd
| #197
|
| SARAH CHIPCHAR
COCHRANE, AB
|19th
|24th
|2
| 23rd
| #151
|
| KRISTI MOORE
PORT COQUITLAM, BC
|23rd
|22nd
|0
| 24th
| #12
|
| JANELLE BARTLETT
EDMONTON, AB
|25th
|23rd
|0
| 25th
| #141
|
| JACEY MCQUEEN
WEST KELOWNA, BC
|24th
|25th
|0
| 26th
| #623
|
| ANGELA MARTYSHUK
LEDUC, AB
|26th
|27th
|0
| 27th
| #70
|
| AMANDA STEWART
KALE DEN, BC
|29th
|28th
|0
| 28th
| #812
|
| JESSIE JENKINS
,
|27th
|30th
|0
| 29th
| #13
|
| SAVANNAH SMITH
SASKATOON, SK
|DNF
|26th
|0
| 30th
| #365
|
| HAYLEY FAYANT-STEPHENS
YORTON, SK
|30th
|29th
|0
| 31st
| #92
|
| SHELBY TSE
WEST KELOWNA, BC
|28th
|31st
|0
We now head to Popkum in BC for round 2 this Saturday.
This one goes out to Dominique Daffé who lost her father not too long ago. “See you at the races…”