Photo Report | Women’s West MX Nationals | Round 2

By Billy Rainford

Photos by John Meaney

Round 2 of the Women’s West MX Nationals took place at the Blackwater MX track in Prince George, BC this past Saturday.

We knew the top 3 women were going to separate themselves from the rest, but we didn’t know which one would take the win on the up-and-down PG track.

Here’s a look at the racing action.

The women on the cement starting pad in Prince George. It rained on their sight lap but conditions were perfect.

The uphill start at the Blackwater track. #3 Danika White leads the pack into turn 1.

#1E Eve Brodeur leads #50 Shelby Turner.

#96 Kastia Kistelski on her way to 34th place (35-34). There were 37 signed up in the class.

#84 Payton Bruvold from Langley, BC powering through a turn on her way to 29-27 27th place.

#12 Kaylie Kayer had a rough first moto, finishing 22nd, but rebounded nicely to take 13th in the second for 17th.

#7 Kate Lees was in some good battles and finished 8-12 to crack the top 10 in 10th.

#3 Danika White had some pretty slick retro graphics to go with her gear. She finished 9th in both motos for 9th.

#49 Oriana Fraser moved her way up in the first moto and then got a better start in the second. 11-6 put her 8th overall.

#498 Madi Watt moved her way forward to get 7th in moto 1 and then 8th in moto 2 for 7th.

#419 Lexi Dyekman took 6th with 6-7 motos.

#108 Liz Burke is a long way from her home in Rollo Bay, PEI. She finished 5th overall with 4-5 motos. | Bigwave photo

#15 Eden Netelkos crept her way toward the podium but came up just short in 4th with 5-4 motos.

#50 Shelby Turner got out to two good starts and battled for the win in the early parts of the motos. She was all over Eve at the finish of moto 2 and was 3rd overall (3-3).

#1E Eve Brodeur was 5 seconds fastest in qualifying! She got the first moto holeshot and looked good but had #36 Avrie Berry on her on lap 4. When Avrie fell, Eve went on to a nice win. She was out front in moto 2 again but fell and was in some pain. She finished 1-2 for 2nd.

Eve is enjoying her trip through the western areas of Canada.

#36 Avrie Berry was on fire in PG. She traded wins with Eve and has now won the first 2 overalls. She leads the points as we head into Manitoba this Saturday.

It’s going to be hard to wrestle this championship away from #36.

Women’s podium: Avrie Berry (2-1), Eve Brodeur (1-2), Shelby Turner (3-3).