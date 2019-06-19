Photo Report | Women’s West Round 3

By Billy Rainford

The women headed to the McNabb Valley MX track in Minnedosa, MB this past Saturday for Round 3 of their 4-round West MX Nationals.

Unfortunately, the track that most riders have at or near the top of their list of favourites became a sloppy, muddy mess under the constant rain the area received just in time for the Rockstar Triple Crown circus to roll through town.

On the radio, they’d been talking about how the farmers had been wanting some rain over the past few weeks, and they got it.

The women ran their first moto and then it was announced that theirs and the FXR Pre Mix 2nd motos had been canceled.

I was expecting to get the opportunity to shoot more photos and some video during that second moto, so I really don’t have a whole lot of photos to share, but here we go.

The ladies getting to staging for their first moto. It was not only wet but cold, too.

That’s #1E Eve Brodeur, #419 Lexi Dyekman, and #50 Shelby Turner heading in first.

The favourites, #36 Avrie Berry, Brodeur, and Turner, all got off the gate well and headed into the first turn safely out front.

The rest of the moto can be summed up by this first turn photo. Riders were down everywhere in this one. It was pretty brutal out there.

#47 Jamie Burmey fought through the mud and finished 16th. This was her first event of the series.

#12 Kaylie Kayer was down in front of me and I felt horrible just standing there, but after all her hard work I’d hate to get her DQ’d for outside assistance, so I just took photos. She’d pick herself up and cross the line in 13th place.

It looks like #498 Madi Watt just took her goggles off before this photo. It’s always a risk, but as a rider you don’t see any other way of getting through these conditions. Madi was 11th.

#9 Kassee Morrison is from Quesnel, BC and broke the top 10 with a 10th place in the mess.

#6 Dominique Daffe looked like she was moving pretty good through the stuff as she powered up this tricky hill. She finished 9th.

#7 Kate Lees finished in 7th place and then headed east to the FXR Ride Day on Monday.

#30 Courtney Stelter up on the pegs and getting through the mud. She was 6th.

#419 Lexi Dyekman pushing her way to a 5th place finish.

Every time #3 Danika White went by I wondered why she wasn’t in the lead. She looked really fast through the section I was standing in. She crossed the line in 4th.

#36 Avrie Berry toughed it out for 3rd place at the flag. She holds on to a 7-point lead heading into the final round at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC in two weeks.

Everyone, including Eve, figured #50 Shelby Turner would walk away with this one using her Off Road and Endurocross skills. It looked that way early but then she fell and dropped back, having to charge her way to 2nd at the flag.

#1E Eve Brodeur got out front and never looked back. She leaves the series to head home to Quebec and get ready to race the Women’s East Nationals for points.

Women’s Podium: Eve Brodeur, Shelby Turner, Avrie Berry.

Next Round: June 29th – Whispering Pines, Kamloops, BC