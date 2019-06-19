By Billy Rainford

The women headed to the McNabb Valley MX track in Minnedosa, MB this past Saturday for Round 3 of their 4-round West MX Nationals.

Unfortunately, the track that most riders have at or near the top of their list of favourites became a sloppy, muddy mess under the constant rain the area received just in time for the Rockstar Triple Crown circus to roll through town.

On the radio, they’d been talking about how the farmers had been wanting some rain over the past few weeks, and they got it.

The women ran their first moto and then it was announced that theirs and the FXR Pre Mix 2nd motos had been canceled.

I was expecting to get the opportunity to shoot more photos and some video during that second moto, so I really don’t have a whole lot of photos to share, but here we go.

The ladies getting to staging for their first moto. It was not only wet but cold, too.
That’s #1E Eve Brodeur, #419 Lexi Dyekman, and #50 Shelby Turner heading in first.
The favourites, #36 Avrie Berry, Brodeur, and Turner, all got off the gate well and headed into the first turn safely out front.
The rest of the moto can be summed up by this first turn photo. Riders were down everywhere in this one. It was pretty brutal out there.
#47 Jamie Burmey fought through the mud and finished 16th. This was her first event of the series.
#12 Kaylie Kayer was down in front of me and I felt horrible just standing there, but after all her hard work I’d hate to get her DQ’d for outside assistance, so I just took photos. She’d pick herself up and cross the line in 13th place.
It looks like #498 Madi Watt just took her goggles off before this photo. It’s always a risk, but as a rider you don’t see any other way of getting through these conditions. Madi was 11th.
#9 Kassee Morrison is from Quesnel, BC and broke the top 10 with a 10th place in the mess.
#6 Dominique Daffe looked like she was moving pretty good through the stuff as she powered up this tricky hill. She finished 9th.
#7 Kate Lees finished in 7th place and then headed east to the FXR Ride Day on Monday.
#30 Courtney Stelter up on the pegs and getting through the mud. She was 6th.
#419 Lexi Dyekman pushing her way to a 5th place finish.
Every time #3 Danika White went by I wondered why she wasn’t in the lead. She looked really fast through the section I was standing in. She crossed the line in 4th.
#36 Avrie Berry toughed it out for 3rd place at the flag. She holds on to a 7-point lead heading into the final round at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC in two weeks.
Everyone, including Eve, figured #50 Shelby Turner would walk away with this one using her Off Road and Endurocross skills. It looked that way early but then she fell and dropped back, having to charge her way to 2nd at the flag.
#1E Eve Brodeur got out front and never looked back. She leaves the series to head home to Quebec and get ready to race the Women’s East Nationals for points.
Women’s Podium: Eve Brodeur, Shelby Turner, Avrie Berry.
WMX RESULTS  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1e  KTM  EVE BRODEUR 
 LAVAL,  		 1st 1st  
 2nd   #50  KTM  SHELBY TURNER 
 BARONS,  		 2nd 2nd 27
 3rd   #36  KTM  AVRIE BERRY 
 WASHOUGAL,  		 3rd 3rd 25
 4th   #3  KTM  DANIKA WHITE 
 CALGARY,  		 4th 4th 23
 5th   #419  KTM  LEXI DYEKMAN 
 GLENDIVE,  		 5th 5th 21
 6th   #30  Honda  COURTNEY STELTER 
 DEVON,  		 6th 6th 20
 7th   #7  Kawasaki  KATE LEES 
 CARLYLE,  		 7th 7th 19
 8th   #8  Kawasaki  NICOLE GAUDERN 
 RIVERTON,  		 8th 8th 18
 9th   #6  Husqvarna  DOMINIQUE DAFFÃ© 
 CALGARY,  		 9th 9th 17
 10th   #9  Kawasaki  KASSEE MORRISON 
 QUESNEL,  		 10th 10th 16
 11th   #498  Yamaha  MADI WATT 
 SAINT PAUL,  		 11th 11th 15
 12th   #98  Yamaha  MELANIE HARVEY 
 SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAU,  		 12th 12th  
 13th   #12  Husqvarna  KAYLIE KAYER 
 SAVONA,  		 13th 13th 13
 14th   #88  Yamaha  TAY ESSELINK 
 KAMLOOPS,  		 14th 14th 12
 15th   #49  Husqvarna  ORIANA FRASER 
 LADYSMITH,  		 15th 15th 11
 16th   #47  Yamaha  JAMIE BURMEY 
 ROSEWOOD,  		 16th 16th 10
 17th   #10  Yamaha  SAMANTHA BARTLETT 
 EDMONTON,  		 17th 17th 9
 18th   #735  Yamaha  FELICIA WEBB 
 BUCKEYE,  		 18th 18th 8
 19th   #250  Honda  MEGAN ARNEMANN 
 BARRHEAD,  		 19th 19th 7
 20th   #29  Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN 
 SECHELT,  		 20th 20th 6
 21st   #327  Yamaha  MCKENNA WATT 
 SAINT PAUL,  		 21st 21st 5
 22nd   #84  KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD 
 LANGLEY,  		 22nd 22nd 4
 DNF   #12w  KTM  JANELLE BARTLETT 
 EDMONTON,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #108  Kawasaki  LIZ BURKE 
 ROLLO BAY,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #197  Husqvarna  SARAH CHIPCHAR 
 COCHRANE,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #365  Yamaha  HAYLEY FAYANT-STEPHENS 
 YORKTON,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #147  KTM  CHELAN HARVEY 
 CHARLIE LAKE,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #381  Yamaha  KELCEY JONES 
 FRASERVILLE,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #80  Husqvarna  CARRIE KILLEBREW 
 GLENDALE,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #96  Yamaha  KASIA KISTELSKI 
 MIDDLETOWN,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #794  Yamaha  ANGELINA MCCAFFREY 
 SASKATOON,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #139  Yamaha  SHELBY TSE 
 WEST KELOWNA,  		 DNF DNF 0
WMX POINTS (After 3 of 4 rounds)
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/1/2019
Finish		 6/3/2019
Finish		 6/15/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – AVRIE BERRY
#36 – WASHOUGAL, 		 1st 1st 3rd 139
2nd – SHELBY TURNER
#50 – BARONS, 		 2nd 3rd 2nd 132 (-7)
3rd – LEXI DYEKMAN
#419 – GLENDIVE, 		 9th 6th 5th 94 (-45)
3rd – DANIKA WHITE
#3 – CALGARY, 		 8th 9th 4th 94 (-45)
5th – MADI WATT
#498 – SAINT PAUL, 		 7th 7th 11th 89 (-50)
6th – KATE LEES
# – CARLYLE, 		 11th 10th 7th 80 (-59)
7th – DOMINIQUE DAFFÃ©
#6 – CALGARY, 		 6th 15th 9th 74 (-65)
8th – COURTNEY STELTER
#30 – DEVON, 		 15th 13th 6th 67 (-72)
9th – NICOLE GAUDERN
#44 – RIVERTON, 		 19th 12th 8th 62 (-77)
10th – ORIANA FRASER
#49 – LADYSMITH, 		 17th 8th 15th 60 (-79)
11th – KAYLIE KAYER
#12 – SAVONA, 		 12th 17th 13th 59 (-80)
12th – MEGAN ARNEMANN
#250 – BARRHEAD, 		 13th 16th 19th 54 (-85)
13th – KASSEE MORRISON
#9 – QUESNEL, 		 18th 20th 10th 47 (-92)
14th – ASHLEY SAGNIS
#923 – EVERETT, 		 14th 14th   42 (-97)
15th – TAY ESSELINK
#88 – KAMLOOPS, 		 22nd 19th 14th 37 (-102)
16th – SAMANTHA BARTLETT
#10 – EDMONTON, 		 16th 32nd 17th 30 (-109)
17th – KIANA SACHE
#19 – CHILLIWACK, 		 20th 18th   28 (-111)
18th – MCKENNA WATT
#327 – SAINT PAUL, 		 21st 23rd 21st 24 (-115)
19th – CASLYND PLANTE
#171 – , 		 23rd 24th   12 (-127)
20th – JAMIE BURMEY
#47 – ROSEWOOD, 		     16th 10 (-129)

Next Round: June 29th – Whispering Pines, Kamloops, BC