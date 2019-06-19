By Billy Rainford
The women headed to the
McNabb Valley MX track in Minnedosa, MB this past Saturday for Round 3 of their 4-round West MX Nationals.
Unfortunately, the track that most riders have at or near the top of their list of favourites became a sloppy, muddy mess under the constant rain the area received just in time for the Rockstar Triple Crown circus to roll through town.
On the radio, they’d been talking about how the farmers had been wanting some rain over the past few weeks, and they got it.
The women ran their first moto and then it was announced that theirs and the FXR Pre Mix 2nd motos had been canceled.
I was expecting to get the opportunity to shoot more photos and some video during that second moto, so I really don’t have a whole lot of photos to share, but here we go.
The ladies getting to staging for their first moto. It was not only wet but cold, too.
That’s #1E Eve Brodeur, #419 Lexi Dyekman, and #50 Shelby Turner heading in first.
The favourites, #36 Avrie Berry, Brodeur, and Turner, all got off the gate well and headed into the first turn safely out front.
The rest of the moto can be summed up by this first turn photo. Riders were down everywhere in this one. It was pretty brutal out there.
#47 Jamie Burmey fought through the mud and finished 16th. This was her first event of the series.
#12 Kaylie Kayer was down in front of me and I felt horrible just standing there, but after all her hard work I’d hate to get her DQ’d for outside assistance, so I just took photos. She’d pick herself up and cross the line in 13th place.
It looks like #498 Madi Watt just took her goggles off before this photo. It’s always a risk, but as a rider you don’t see any other way of getting through these conditions. Madi was 11th.
#9 Kassee Morrison is from Quesnel, BC and broke the top 10 with a 10th place in the mess.
#6 Dominique Daffe looked like she was moving pretty good through the stuff as she powered up this tricky hill. She finished 9th.
#7 Kate Lees finished in 7th place and then headed east to the FXR Ride Day on Monday.
#30 Courtney Stelter up on the pegs and getting through the mud. She was 6th.
#419 Lexi Dyekman pushing her way to a 5th place finish.
Every time #3 Danika White went by I wondered why she wasn’t in the lead. She looked really fast through the section I was standing in. She crossed the line in 4th.
#36 Avrie Berry toughed it out for 3rd place at the flag. She holds on to a 7-point lead heading into the final round at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC in two weeks.
Everyone, including Eve, figured #50 Shelby Turner would walk away with this one using her Off Road and Endurocross skills. It looked that way early but then she fell and dropped back, having to charge her way to 2nd at the flag.
#1E Eve Brodeur got out front and never looked back. She leaves the series to head home to Quebec and get ready to race the Women’s East Nationals for points.
Women’s Podium: Eve Brodeur, Shelby Turner, Avrie Berry.
1st #1e
EVE BRODEUR LAVAL,
1st
1st
2nd #50
SHELBY TURNER BARONS,
2nd
2nd
27
3rd #36
AVRIE BERRY WASHOUGAL,
3rd
3rd
25
4th #3
DANIKA WHITE CALGARY,
4th
4th
23
5th #419
LEXI DYEKMAN GLENDIVE,
5th
5th
21
6th #30
COURTNEY STELTER DEVON,
6th
6th
20
7th #7
KATE LEES CARLYLE,
7th
7th
19
8th #8
NICOLE GAUDERN RIVERTON,
8th
8th
18
9th #6
DOMINIQUE DAFFÃ© CALGARY,
9th
9th
17
10th #9
KASSEE MORRISON QUESNEL,
10th
10th
16
11th #498
MADI WATT SAINT PAUL,
11th
11th
15
12th #98
MELANIE HARVEY SAINT-JOSEPH-DE-BEAU,
12th
12th
13th #12
KAYLIE KAYER SAVONA,
13th
13th
13
14th #88
TAY ESSELINK KAMLOOPS,
14th
14th
12
15th #49
ORIANA FRASER LADYSMITH,
15th
15th
11
16th #47
JAMIE BURMEY ROSEWOOD,
16th
16th
10
17th #10
SAMANTHA BARTLETT EDMONTON,
17th
17th
9
18th #735
FELICIA WEBB BUCKEYE,
18th
18th
8
19th #250
MEGAN ARNEMANN BARRHEAD,
19th
19th
7
20th #29
ALISSA HARKIN SECHELT,
20th
20th
6
21st #327
MCKENNA WATT SAINT PAUL,
21st
21st
5
22nd #84
PAYTON BRUVOLD LANGLEY,
22nd
22nd
4
DNF #12w
JANELLE BARTLETT EDMONTON,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #108
LIZ BURKE ROLLO BAY,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #197
SARAH CHIPCHAR COCHRANE,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #365
HAYLEY FAYANT-STEPHENS YORKTON,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #147
CHELAN HARVEY CHARLIE LAKE,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #381
KELCEY JONES FRASERVILLE,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #80
CARRIE KILLEBREW GLENDALE,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #96
KASIA KISTELSKI MIDDLETOWN,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #794
ANGELINA MCCAFFREY SASKATOON,
DNF
DNF
0
DNF #139
SHELBY TSE WEST KELOWNA,
DNF
DNF
0
1st – AVRIE BERRY #36 – WASHOUGAL,
1st
1st
3rd
139
2nd – SHELBY TURNER #50 – BARONS,
2nd
3rd
2nd
132 (-7)
3rd – LEXI DYEKMAN #419 – GLENDIVE,
9th
6th
5th
94 (-45)
3rd – DANIKA WHITE #3 – CALGARY,
8th
9th
4th
94 (-45)
5th – MADI WATT #498 – SAINT PAUL,
7th
7th
11th
89 (-50)
6th – KATE LEES # – CARLYLE,
11th
10th
7th
80 (-59)
7th – DOMINIQUE DAFFÃ© #6 – CALGARY,
6th
15th
9th
74 (-65)
8th – COURTNEY STELTER #30 – DEVON,
15th
13th
6th
67 (-72)
9th – NICOLE GAUDERN #44 – RIVERTON,
19th
12th
8th
62 (-77)
10th – ORIANA FRASER #49 – LADYSMITH,
17th
8th
15th
60 (-79)
11th – KAYLIE KAYER #12 – SAVONA,
12th
17th
13th
59 (-80)
12th – MEGAN ARNEMANN #250 – BARRHEAD,
13th
16th
19th
54 (-85)
13th – KASSEE MORRISON #9 – QUESNEL,
18th
20th
10th
47 (-92)
14th – ASHLEY SAGNIS #923 – EVERETT,
14th
14th
42 (-97)
15th – TAY ESSELINK #88 – KAMLOOPS,
22nd
19th
14th
37 (-102)
16th – SAMANTHA BARTLETT #10 – EDMONTON,
16th
32nd
17th
30 (-109)
17th – KIANA SACHE #19 – CHILLIWACK,
20th
18th
28 (-111)
18th – MCKENNA WATT #327 – SAINT PAUL,
21st
23rd
21st
24 (-115)
19th – CASLYND PLANTE #171 – ,
23rd
24th
12 (-127)
20th – JAMIE BURMEY #47 – ROSEWOOD,
16th
10 (-129)
Next Round: June 29th – Whispering Pines, Kamloops, BC