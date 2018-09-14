Photos from Friday Night at the Montreal Supercross

By Billy Rainford

We finally made it to Montreal late this afternoon and got our first look at the track for the 2018 Supercross. The race has been absent from the schedule since 2012, and now Gestev has brought it back for, at least, a 3-year run.

All the action starts Saturday with track walk at 10:00am and then there is a full schedule of racing. There won’t be a live video stream for this event, so be sure to follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for all the info as the day and night unfold.

Here are a few shots from Friday night.