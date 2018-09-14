Photos from Friday Night at the Montreal Supercross
By Billy Rainford
We finally made it to Montreal late this afternoon and got our first look at the track for the 2018 Supercross. The race has been absent from the schedule since 2012, and now Gestev has brought it back for, at least, a 3-year run.
All the action starts Saturday with track walk at 10:00am and then there is a full schedule of racing. There won’t be a live video stream for this event, so be sure to follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for all the info as the day and night unfold.
Here are a few shots from Friday night.
The first bikes we saw were these two Alta electric units. It’s the future, folks, don’t fight it.
We were a little late for the meet ‘n greet, but there were still a few people hanging out.
The Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha boys were enjoying some popcorn. That’s Matt Goerke’s new guy, Eric, on the left.
Ryder Heacock isn’t racing, he’s helping the Blackstock Motorsports riders, Jack Wright and Cheyenne Harmon.
There’s Jack now. This will be his first race indoors at this level.
That’s Eric Peronnard of the Bercy SX fame.
Eric was talking about his history with the legendary JSR back in the day.
The place was closed off for the night but I tried to up some stairs to get some perspective shots of the stadium flood and track.
The top teams are pitted right next to the track on the floor.
Here’s a look at the track from left to right…
The section you see on the right may only be used for the Pro classes, but that will be determined tomorrow, I think.
That’s Kibby down there still working. He will be #800 Mike Alessi’s guy for the Supercross portion of the series.
That’s the 7-whoop whoop section. Jeff is doing some stretching to give them some perspective. They’re pretty big and some top riders were suggesting they be cut down a little.
That’s the jump before the whoops section.
Looking down the 20-gate start straight.
We interviewed Eric Peronnard and asked him about the Alex Martin situation and other stuff. The internet is very slow at this hotel, so watch for the video up on our Facebook page, eventually tonight… See you at the races…