Photos from Riding at Zack Zager’s

By Billy Rainford

We’re in the middle of the week between the Sarnia and Barrie Arenacross rounds, so that means a bunch of the riders are floating around somewhere in the middle.

Emily and I opened up our doors to a couple riders and we headed over to Zack Zager‘s property just outside London, Ontario, today to shoot some photos and videos.

Huge thanks to Zack for letting us hang out and rip the place up. Here are a few shots from today.

Maggie and I hopped into the van and headed out to Melbourne this afternoon.

Tanner Ward had some Supercross suspension on his bike and needed to swap it out.

Cade Clason drove up from Ohio and is here until he heads up to Barrie.

Dylan Wright made the drive over from Gopher Dunes to put in a few motos with the guys.

These are the good days.

Zack Zager unlocked the gate and let us in to have some fun.

Rear suspension swap for Tanner, too.

Brad Nauditt and Alex Haley getting ready for a moto.

Then it was time for some riding on the perfectly rough track.

I snagged a bunch of shots, so here are some of my favourites to check out.

Alex says we’re half way…

That was a good day of riding. Thanks, Zack. Where to tomorrow?

See you at the races…