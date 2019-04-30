Photos from Riding at Zack Zager’s

By Billy Rainford

We’re in the middle of the week between the Sarnia and Barrie Arenacross rounds, so that means a bunch of the riders are floating around somewhere in the middle.

Emily and I opened up our doors to a couple riders and we headed over to Zack Zager‘s property just outside London, Ontario, today to shoot some photos and videos.

Huge thanks to Zack for letting us hang out and rip the place up. Here are a few shots from today.

I snagged a bunch of shots, so here are some of my favourites to check out.