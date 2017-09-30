Photos from Saturday Qualifying at the 2017 MXON
By Billy Rainford
Team Canada MXON didn’t set the world on fire today in qualifying, but they got the job done and are going straight to the A Mains Sunday at the 2017 MXON at Matterley Basin in Winchester, England.
The team of Colton Facciotti, Shawn Maffenbeier, and Tyler Medaglia placed 15th overall and will not have to suffer the stress of winning the B Main tomorrow morning to advance.
Team Manager Kourtney Lloyd said she is much more relaxed herself here at the helm of her second De Nations and has even been able to enjoy the racing, which is difficult when you have so many tasks in front of you.
It sprinkled off and on throughout the day but the track held up perfectly and was tacky. It has been raining since we left the track, so we’re not sure what to expect when we get back to the track for the finals Sunday.
Here is a brief look at the Canadians and some of the other action from Saturday’s qualifying races.
The top 19 teams go straight to the A Finals Sunday. The team that wins the B Main Sunday morning has to turn around and get ready for the A Mains.
#28 Colton Facciotti and the rest of the MXGP riders were first on the track for their qualifying race.
9-time world champion #13 Antonio Cairoli took 3rd for Italy.
France are the defending champions and #1 Gautier Paulin ran the #1 and finished 2nd.
Colton was running up in 12th early and then knifed the front end and dropped back to 16th. He finished 14th at the flag.
MX2 went next and our old friend #74 Kerim Fitz-Gerald was on the team, once again. He didn’t have a great race and finished 29th for the Republic of South Africa.
France’s MX2 hopes were with Christophe Charlier. He took 8th.
#77 is Darian Sanayei racing for Puerto Rico this year. He took 6th.
The race of the day went to #23 Hunter Lawrence from Australia and Zach Osborne from the USA. Lawrence led the entire race but got chased down by Osborne who was well back at the start. Hunter was 2nd.
Osborne had the performance of the day, after charging hard the entire MX2 moto and pass for the win on the last lap.
#29 Shawn Maffenbeier used a great inside move around the first turn to move well up the ranks. He was clutch and took 11th for Team Canada.
MX3 (or Open) was the final race of the day. This is Tyler Medaglia’s class.
Tanel Leok is the rider with the most experience at an MXON. He finished 9th for Team Estonia.
#18 is Jeremy Seewer for the Swiss team. He battled up front and took 3rd.
Thomas Covington is the Open class rider for Team USA. He finished 7th.
Dean Wilson had the British fans screaming at the top of their lungs. He was in a crazy battle the entire race. He took 5th.
I don’t know if anyone can touch #6 Jeffery Herlings. He got out front early and didn’t look back.
Tyler Medaglia got bumped off the start but still did well to move up. He took 14th for Canada.
Tomorrow is the big day, so be sure to cheer loud for Team Canada as we finished 15th and will be in all 3 final motos!