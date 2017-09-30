Photos from Saturday Qualifying at the 2017 MXON

Photos from Saturday Qualifying at the 2017 MXON

By Billy Rainford

Team Canada MXON didn’t set the world on fire today in qualifying, but they got the job done and are going straight to the A Mains Sunday at the 2017 MXON at Matterley Basin in Winchester, England.

The team of Colton Facciotti, Shawn Maffenbeier, and Tyler Medaglia placed 15th overall and will not have to suffer the stress of winning the B Main tomorrow morning to advance.

Team Manager Kourtney Lloyd said she is much more relaxed herself here at the helm of her second De Nations and has even been able to enjoy the racing, which is difficult when you have so many tasks in front of you.

It sprinkled off and on throughout the day but the track held up perfectly and was tacky. It has been raining since we left the track, so we’re not sure what to expect when we get back to the track for the finals Sunday.

Here is a brief look at the Canadians and some of the other action from Saturday’s qualifying races.