Photos from SX Practice
By Billy Rainford
On the way home from spending some Thanksgiving family time, we stopped in at the Vision Built SX practice track near the small town of Salford, Ontario, that sits just east of London.
#12 Cade Clason and #14 Tanner Ward were there putting in a bunch of laps getting ready for the final Supercross round of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series in Hamilton this Saturday.
Here are a few photos from the afternoon.
There’s nothing like a solid day at the practice track.