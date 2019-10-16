Photos from SX Practice

By Billy Rainford

On the way home from spending some Thanksgiving family time, we stopped in at the Vision Built SX practice track near the small town of Salford, Ontario, that sits just east of London.

#12 Cade Clason and #14 Tanner Ward were there putting in a bunch of laps getting ready for the final Supercross round of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series in Hamilton this Saturday.

Here are a few photos from the afternoon.

There’s nothing like a solid day at the practice track.

#14 Tanner Ward had a scare at the Montreal SX, but his wrist injury was a bad bone bruise and not a broken bone.

#12 Cade Clason is coming off a great 3rd place finish at the Quebec City SX.

How do you keep the training and practicing grind fresh? You work different sections.

They both started tripling into this section. Something nobody has been doing at the track yet.

Tanner’s contract with Red Bull Thor KTM is up at the end of the year, so he’s a topic of discussion this silly season. Look for him to ink a deal in the near future.

Cade moved over to the PRMX Kawasaki team with FXR for the Canadian SX season. This relationship should see him compete in the entire Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, too.

Here, the two are trying to determine which line in the next section is quicker.

Tanner sits 6th in 250 SX/ 4th in Triple Crown points, and Cade is 3rd in SX and also in Triple Crown points.

We just got back from watching these two at a local climbing gym. I shot some photos and video and will post them up later.

Tanner shows tons of potential in SX. It will/would be great to see him line up south of the border.

“Cade Clason/Tanner Ward Week” continues here at DMX…

It’s raining here now, but hopefully it clears up so we can get back to the track on Thursday.