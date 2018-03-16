Photos from This Afternoon in Calgary
By Billy Rainford
Here are a few photos from this afternoon getting set for round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross in downtown Calgary.
Here are a few photos:
Steve Beattie getting #16 Cole Thompson’s bike all ready for action tonight.
Brett Lee has 2 happy places: home with his family and at the races. It’s great to see him back at these events.
Dylan Wright will be out for some redemption this weekend.
There’s no way Jason Moore from Fox Racing Canada should have been surprised when I made a big deal of that ‘stache!
Hopefully, things go smoother for Josh Cox and Matt Goerke this week.
Steve Simms does his best Maytag Repair Man impression.
Laurie Waddell getting Wyatt’s bike ready for this afternoon.
Davey Fraser getting his new graphics all. The team has proper numbers this week, too.
Daryl Murphy going over the start procedure with the amateur riders.
It’s a very typical Arenacross set-up this week and should make for some great racing.
Shelby Turner is racing 3 classes today.
Cheer up, Ernie.
KTM Canada guys, Dylan Kaelin and Tanner Ward.
It’s almost time to let Steve out of his cage!
It’s not the size of the toolbox…
Justin Thompson is always so happy to see me…
OK, Andy White and Mike Brown have just shown up. Lemme go see who else’s face I can stick a camera in…
#620 Brad Nauditt is here with 2 bikes/.
What’s Bubba doing here?
#75 Josh Hill is the new addition to the Cycle North Honda team.
Ryan Lockhart is here and considering heading to Ontario.
As Ogre would say, “NERRRRDSSS!!!” Google it, Bowker!
Self help book for Marco Cannella.
Kevin Tyler with some Sharpie work.
The Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki pit.
It’s time to hit the track!