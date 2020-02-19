Pirelli Announces 2020 #PirelliNation Motocross Rider Support Program

Submit Your Resume by March 15 for the Opportunity to Join Pirelli’s Team (Canadian riders included)

ROME, Ga. (February 18, 2020) – Pirelli Tire North America is pleased to announce the return of its #PirelliNation motocross rider support program for the 2020 racing season. With an impressive 72 Motocross World Titles, Pirelli dominates the racecourse on nearly every continent and country across the globe. Pirelli remains dedicated to grassroots support of the sport, continuing with its motto “we sell what we race, we race what we sell”, and all riders may purchase the same SCORPION™ MX tires found on the bikes of JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Joey Savatgy, and Alex Martin and World Champions like Tim Gajser, Jeffrey Herlings, and Antonio Cairoli.

Pirelli’s 2020 #PirelliNation Motocross Rider Support program is now accepting applications through March 15.

The rider support program will offer several benefits that include technical advice and service at select races, the ability to purchase SCORPION™ MX tires at preferred pricing, and national marketing opportunities within the Pirelli brand. Residents of the United States and Canada are eligible for the program.

Benefits include:

· Technical advice and service at select races

· Preferred pricing on SCORPION™ MX tires

· National marketing opportunities within the brand

“Pirelli is excited to expand on its motocross rider support program for the 2020 season,” said Nick Walton, off-road race manager, Pirelli. “We will be increasing our trackside presence with a new transporter and service truck at motocross and supercross events throughout the country. Pirelli takes pride in giving riders access to the very same products found on the bikes of our factory race teams, including the opportunity to work alongside our motocross and supercross technical advisors at select events throughout North America.”

All riders may purchase the same SCORPION™ MX tires found on the bikes of Pirelli’s factory racing teams.

Pirelli will continue its partnership with JGRMX in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship and Lucas Pro Motocross Championship, supporting the 450SX Rookie of the Year, Savatgy, in the premier class, as well as Swedish rider Freddie Noren andBroc Tickle. Martin returns in the 250 class and looks to build on his podium results achieved this past summer. Jimmy Decotis will also return to the team in the 250 Class, and like Martin, will compete at select 450SX rounds. Pirelli has increased its presence in the paddock this season with a new race transporter that is designated for riders using Pirelli products, consisting of a dedicated team to provide product and technical assistance.

“JGRMX is looking forward to continuing and building upon its partnership with Pirelli throughout the season,” said Jeremy Albrecht, team manager, JGRMX. “The brand provides a premium product with its SCORPION™ MX range and is known for producing championship-level results around the globe. It’s awesome to see that privateers, amateurs, and weekend warrior level riders can get their hands on the very same tires that our factory team riders have played a role in developing.”

On the amateur circuit, BarX/Chaparral/FLY/Suzuki will bring back Dilan Schwartz and Preston Kilroy and have added Brazilian prodigy Marcello Leodorico. BarX will compete exclusively on SCORPION™ MX tires at events that include Supercross Futures, Freestone National, Mammoth Motocross, Ponca City Amateur National, Loretta Lynn Amateur National Championship, Florida Mini Olympics, Arizona Open and more.

An all-new race transporter will be at select events throughout the year, providing technical assistance.

Pirelli-supported riders can source their SCORPION™ MX tires from any of Pirelli’s 11 racing vendors that can be found listed below. BarX Motorsports will provide Pirelli trackside support at 2X Promotion events, including the Road to Mammoth Motocross, FMF California Classic, and King of the West Motocross Series. Racers will have the ability to receive technical support and purchase tires from the Pirelli SCORPION™ MX lineup through these partners.

The high-performance SCORPION™ MX lineup offers several different tread patterns including the MX Soft, MX32™ Mid Soft, and MX32™ Mid Hard. View the complete range of SCORPION™ MX tires on the Pirelli website.

CLICK HERE to submit your application for the 2020 rider support program. All applications must be submitted no later than March 15, 2020.