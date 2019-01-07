Pirelli Riders Dominate Opening Round of 2019 Kicker Arenacross Championship

Phoenix Racing’s Jace Owen Sweeps Both Nights of Racing

ROME, Ga. (January 7, 2019) – The opening round of the 2019 Kicker Arenacross Championship commenced this past weekend in Loveland, Colorado at the Budweiser Events Center for the first of its eight scheduled stops. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jace Owen put on a show in front of The Centennial State’s crowd by claiming the 250 Pro and Open Pro victories on both Friday and Saturday. The Pirelli SCORPION™ MX32™ tires swept the Pro class podiums both nights.

On Friday night, Owen was a man on a mission as he consistently laid down the fastest times of the evening and took the victory in the 250 Pro class. Teammates Isaac Teasdale and Fredrik Noren would battle one another to complete the podium in second and third overall, respectively.

The trio continued to make their presence known as they competed in the Open Pro class aboard their Pirelli-equipped CRF250 machines. Owen once again proved to be unstoppable as he crossed the checkered flag first to take his second win of the night. Much like the 250 class, Teasdale held the upper hand over Noren to give the team another podium sweep.

When the gate dropped for Saturday night’s action, the 250 Pro class saw Owen back out front and logging consistent laps at the head of the field. He would hold on to take an impressive win. Teasdale backed up his Friday night performance with runner-up honors, followed by Noren in third.

The Open Pro class would prove to be a repeat of the 250 Pro class as there was no shortage of traction for the No. 115 Honda rider of Owen and his SCORPION™ MX tires. He carried his momentum through the final laps and crossed the checkered flag winning every race he entered throughout the weekend. Teasdale and Noren paced each other throughout the final moto to round out the podium in second and third.

The championship will continue next weekend for Round 2 from Lazy E Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Friday, January 11 and Saturday, January 12.

Results

Kicker Arenacross Championship

Budweiser Events Center – Loveland, Colorado

Friday, January 4,

250 Pro

Jace Owen Isaac Teasdale Fredrik Noren

Open Pro

Jace Owen Isaac Teasdale Fredrik Noren

Saturday, January 5

250 Pro

Jace Owen Isaac Teasdale Fredrik Noren

Open Pro