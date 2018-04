Podcast | #160 Jess Pettis | Seattle Supercross

By Billy Rainford

We talk to Canadian #160 Jess Pettis from Prince George, BC Canada after making his first Supercross Main in Seattle and about his plans for the rest of the season, including racing the final weekend of Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour in Barrie.