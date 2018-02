Podcast | #27 Tanner Ward | Rockstar Triple Crown | Abbotsford

By Billy Rainford

We talk with 3rd place 250 Main finisher #27 Tanner Ward after a muddy and tough night of Arenacross racing in Abbotsford, BC.

https://soundcloud.com/user-482692938/27-tanner-ward-rockstar-triple-crown-abbotford-ax