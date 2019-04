Podcast | #50 Jyire Mitchell Talks about the Abbotsford AX and Bermuda

By Billy Rainford

We speak with #50 Jyire Mitchell from Bermuda about the Abbotsford Arenacross and how he came to be racing in Canada this season.

Jyire qualified fastest in the 250 Pro class and finished 5th in his debut Canadian Arenacross.

Also in the car with him are his dad, Shawn Mitchell, and Mark Booker and his son, Nolan Booker.