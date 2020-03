Podcast | #551 Guillaume St Cyr Talks about the 2020 Daytona SX

Podcast | #551 Guillaume St Cyr Talks about the 2020 Daytona SX

By Billy Rainford

Guillaume St Cyr from Victoriaville, Quebec, qualified 58th at the 50th anniversary Daytona Supercross in Daytona, Florida, and didn’t make it to the night show.

We grabbed him after he crossed the line to talk about it.