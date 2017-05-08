PODCAST | #56 Brock Leitner

PODCAST | #56 Brock Leitner

By Billy Rainford

For 2017, Summerland, BC resident, Brock Leitner, will be #56 in your program but quite possibly much higher than that in your heart. The 19-year-old has been busy the past few years as he tries to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

He came into 2016 with a shoulder injury that kept him out of competition until the series headed east. He made the move to the MX1 class and did very well. He did great in the Arenacross Tour and then headed south to compete in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Not everything went the way he had it planned in his mind’s eye, but he is fully recovered and looking forward to another season.

We grabbed him for a chat from his home out in BC to talk about all this and more. Here’s what he had to say: