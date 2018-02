Podcast | #85 Josh Cartwright | Media Day in Dallas

By Billy Rainford

#85 Josh Cartwrright is someone we’ve gotten to know in Canada over the last few years. He’s the full-time University student studying IT. He’s on a new team for the 250 East and we grabbed him for a quick talk during Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.