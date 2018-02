Podcast | Arlington Supercross | #179 Westen Wrozyna

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed #179 Westen Wrozyna from Newtonville, ON for a talk while he and his mechanic, Cale Foster, make their way across the southern USA to round 2 of the 250 West Supercross series this weekend in Tampa, Florida.

https://soundcloud.com/user-482692938/westen-wrozyna-arlington-supercross