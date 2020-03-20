Podcast | Brent Worrall Talks about His Book, “Motocross Saved My Life”

Podcast | Brent Worrall Talks about His Book, “Motocross Saved My Life”

By Billy Rainford

We talk to Brent “Airmail” Worrall from his home in Vernon, BC about his page-turning book, “Motocross Saved My Life.”

Brent’s story is an amazing one, and the book will keep you glued to it until you come out the other side a changed person.

We talk about his racing and the motivation behind this 417-page chronicle of a life lived on the edge.

Order your copy today: https://www.brentworrall.com/motocross-saved-my-life.html