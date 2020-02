Podcast | Brock Leitner Talks about Coming Out of Retirement

Podcast | Brock Leitner Talks about Coming Out of Retirement

By Billy Rainford

Presented by TLD Canada

Brock Leitner has had a couple rough years due to injury and even announced his retirement following his last crash and resulting breaks.

Well, at just 22 years old he’s back on a bike and plans to race again, so we got in touch with him to get the story on how this all came about.