Podcast | Canadian Living in Europe, Kade Walker

By Billy Rainford

Kade Walker is the 20-year-old Quebec native who came up through the amateur motocross ranks as one to watch. He and his family moved south of the border and his career looked to be on track, after winning several titles in the USA.

When no teams came knocking, Kade found himself looking abroad for opportunities and landed himself in Italy. He now speaks 4 languages and calls Europe his “playground.”

We’ve been wanting to catch up with him for a couple years, and we’ve finally managed to pin him down for a long conversation.