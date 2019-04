Podcast | Get to Know 250 AX Round 1 Winner, #296 Ryder Floyd

By Billy Rainford

We talk to Texas racer #296 Ryder Floyd about his big win at Round 1 of the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series in Abbotsford, BC on his Manluk Racing bikes. He raced both the 250 and 450 classes.