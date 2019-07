Podcast | Hayden Halstead Talks about Red Bud 2019

By Billy Rainford

Only Hayden Halstead could turn a 2nd moto DNF at arguably the biggest Pro Motocross race of the North American season into an enjoyable and entertaining experience!

Have a listen as Hayden describes how his day at the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Red Bud unfolded, and be ready to laugh.