Podcast | Jared Stock Talks about the Red Bull Outlier in Downtown Calgary

By Billy Rainford

Jared Stock talks about the inaugural Red Bull Outliers event that took place right in the heart of downtown Calgary, Alberta, this past weekend.

The snow made for a unique experience and Day 2 even had to be canceled due to the white stuff.

We’ll just let Jared tell you all about it…and about his racing history.