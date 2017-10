Podcast | Jeremy Medaglia

By Jeff McConkey

After a rough start to the 2017 season, figuring out his health issues, Jeremy Medaglia finished the outdoor season strong. He’s now competing in the 2017/18 Future West Canadian Arenacross Championships on the Cycle North Powersports Shift Honda Team and enjoying his new riding facility outside Ottawa. We caught up with his to get his thoughts on everything.