PODCAST | Kaven Benoit | KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Drummondville, Quebec’s Kaven Benoit impressed everyone last summer when he finished 3rd overall in the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals‘ MX1 class in his rookie season. He headed to Europe for an indoor race this past winter and ended up badly breaking his ankle.

Because of his injury, Kaven was unable to get south to train as early as he normally would. He’s been on the bike for a while now and is actually going to be one of the riders lining up at round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown in Sacramento, California, this Saturday.

We grabbed the KTM Canada Thor Racing rider for a chat this afternoon as he was headed back from riding at Glen Helen.